On The Money — Here’s how higher Fed interest rates hit your wallet

The Federal Reserve is hiking interest rates and we break down what it means for you. We’ll also look at growing pessimism among CEOs and resistance to lifting the gas tax.
But first, it’s going to take a little longer for nationwide 5G to kick in.
Welcome to On The Money, your nightly guide to everything affecting your bills, bank account and bottom line.
The Federal Reserve Bank announced a 75 basis point interest rate hike on Wednesday, a 50 percent greater increase than the central bank had initially signaled it was going to make for June.
The move comes after inflation hit a new, 40-year high last week, with consumer prices reaching an 8.6 percent mantel over where they were a year ago.
Here are just a few ways that an environment of increasing interest rates will affect Americans’ wallets and the economy:
The context: Fed watchers predict that the bank’s benchmark federal funds rate will continue to rise throughout the year, perhaps at a quicker pace than originally expected if higher prices don’t go down.
Even with the rate hike, interest rates will still only be around 1.6 percent, close to all-time lows.
Here are the other ways the hikes could hit your pocket from The Hill’s Tobias Burns.
STOCKS CLOSE MIXED AS S&P SUFFERS WORST WEEK SINCE MARCH 2020
The stock market closed with mixed gains Friday to close out a brutal week for the market and the worst weekly loss for the S&P 500 index since March 2020.
Stocks whipsawed throughout the week in anticipation of and reaction to the Federal Reserve’s first 0.75 percentage point interest rate hike since 1994.
LEADING THE DAY
More than 60 percent of CEOs globally say they expect a recession: survey
More than 60 percent of CEOs globally said that they expect a recession before the end of 2023 or earlier, according to a new survey.
The C-Suite Outlook midyear survey published Friday found that 15 percent of CEOs already believe there is a recession, with another 43 percent saying there will be a recession by the end of 2022.
The CEOs and other C-suite executives also cited three reasons for further inflation: energy price volatility, higher costs for scarce inputs and the ripple effect on global supply chains.
However, more than half of responding CEOs said they favored passing higher input costs onto consumers while looking to diminish the impact of inflation. About 47 percent said they would cut costs to mitigate the impact of inflation.
The Hill’s Sarakshi Rai has more on this here.
‘UNINTENDED CONSEQUENCES’
Democrat to Biden: Don’t suspend gas tax
Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.) asked President Biden to oppose a suspension of the federal gas tax in a letter Thursday, warning of “severe unintended consequences” for infrastructure.
Biden is coming under pressure from other Democrats to embrace a gas tax holiday, and The Hill reported this week that the idea is gaining steam.
But Blumenauer cited a market analysis by the Transportation Investment Advocacy Center indicating that over the past decade, only about 18 percent of state gas tax cuts have been passed down to consumers, with the bulk of the changes in revenue returning to oil and gas companies themselves.
“While there is undoubtedly a need to provide American consumers relief from spiking costs, there is no guarantee a gas tax suspension would reduce prices at the pump or stem the broader inflation affecting the global economy, and it may only increase oil companies’ bottom lines,” Blumenauer wrote.
The Hill’s Zack Budryk explains here.
DOGE EAT DOGE WORLD
Crypto investor sues Elon Musk for $258B over dogecoin ‘pyramid scheme’
A cryptocurrency investor has sued Elon Musk for $258 billion, saying the Tesla co-founder ran a pyramid scheme via dogecoin.
According to the lawsuit, “since defendant Musk and his corporations Space X and Tesla, Inc. began purchasing, developing, investing, promoting, supporting and operating dogecoin in 2019, plaintiff and the class have lost approximately $86 billion” in what it called a “crypto pyramid scheme.”
The Hill’s Sarakshi Rai has more here.
TikTok announced Friday that it has moved its data on users located in the United States to Oracle’s cloud platform, an attempt to assuage concerns about Chinese government access to American data.
Backups of U.S. user data will be stored in TikTok’s own servers in Virginia and Singapore for the time being before ultimately being deleted in the switch to Oracle’s platform.
Here’s what else we have our eye on:
ON TAP NEXT WEEK
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
That’s it for today. Thanks for reading and check out The Hill’s Finance page for the latest news and coverage. We’ll see you next week.
