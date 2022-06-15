Category: Economy Hits: 10
The Federal Reserve delivered its biggest interest rate hike in nearly 30 years on Wednesday and we’ll explain how we got here. We’ll also look at President Biden’s plea to oil companies and a new attempt to bring down shipping costs.
The Federal Reserve announced Wednesday it would hike interest rates this month at the fastest pace in nearly 30 years after a discouraging May surge in inflation.
The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), the panel of Fed officials responsible for setting interest rates, said it would raise the bank’s baseline interest rate range to 1.5 to 1.75 percent, an increase of 0.75 percentage points.
The background: The Fed’s unusually large interest rate hike follows a tumultuous four-day stretch for financial markets.
MAY INFLATION DRIVING RATE HIKE
The Fed was already on track to raise interest rates by 0.5 percentage points in June following an identical hike in May and a 0.25 percentage point hike in March. While Fed Chair Jerome Powell and other top bank officials left the door open to a larger or smaller hike, they made clear they expected another 50 basis point hike to be the best path forward.
“When I offered that guidance at the last meeting, I did say it was subject to the economy performing about in line with expectations,” Powell said during a Wednesday press conference.
Powell said after the Fed’s last rate hike in May — an increase of 0.5 percentage points — that identical hikes were likely on the way in June and July if the economy held up as Fed officials expected. But the release of surprisingly high inflation data on Friday and subsequent polls of where consumers expected inflation to end up convinced Fed officials to hike rates faster.
“Since then, inflation has again surprised to the upside, some indicators of inflation expectations have risen and inflation projections for this year have been revised up notably. In response to these developments, the committee decided on a larger increase in the target range at today’s meeting.”
LEADING THE DAY
Biden presses oil companies to boost gasoline supply
President Biden is demanding top oil executives boost the supply of gasoline, diesel and other refined products on the market to combat rising prices.
Biden told the executives in a letter this week that historically high profit margins for refining oil into gasoline and diesel were “not acceptable” during a time of war and called on the companies to work with his administration to address price increases caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to copies of the letter shared with The Hill.
SCRUTINIZING SHIPPERS
New shipping legislation targets supply chain bottleneck
Legislation aimed at curbing the power of the container shipping industry, which has seen prices increase tenfold during the pandemic, breezed through the House Monday and could head to the Oval Office for a signature as soon as this week.
The administration is hoping the law, which is designed to slash the bargaining power of container shipping companies and their industry alliances, will address a critical bottleneck in global supply chains — an issue economists widely believe is a key factor driving inflation.
PASS THAT
Democrats eye marijuana bill as vehicle for justice measures
Senate Democrats are eyeing a cannabis banking bill that has bipartisan support as a potential vehicle for long-sought restorative justice measures.
Prominent Democrats have been pushing to pass the SAFE Banking Act, which would enable legally operating cannabis firms to use banking services, as part of a larger China competition package being conferenced in both the House and Senate. The bill was included in House Democrats’ competition bill passed earlier this year, but not in the bipartisan Senate-passed version.
The House began consideration of more than $1 trillion in proposed government funding for the coming fiscal year, as Democratic leadership set their sights on passing all of the chamber’s annual appropriations bills before recess in August.
Appropriators moved on Democratic-backed funding proposals for a variety of areas like defense, security for the U.S. Capitol, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), child nutrition programs and veterans affairs, among others.
Here’s what else we have our eye on:
