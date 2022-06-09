House conservatives propose balancing budget in 7 years with $16.6T in cuts

Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 09 June 2022 19:31 Hits: 5

The Republican Study Committee (RSC), the largest conservative caucus in the House, on Thursday released its annual model federal budget proposal, which the committee says would balance the federal budget in seven years and advance socially conservative measures.

Dubbed the “Blueprint to save America,” the group projects that over 10 years, its fiscal year 2023 model budget would cut federal spending by $16.6 trillion more than current Congressional Budget Office projections, if taxes and spending remain generally unchanged.

Those cuts would not include military spending, which would be boosted by 5 percent.

It would also cut taxes by $3.9 trillion over a decade.

The group says the proposal would balance the federal budget in seven years, two years longer than last year's model budget, which proposed $14 trillion in cuts over 10 years.

“A ‘Blueprint to save America’ isn't just hyperbole. It's a no-nonsense plan that cuts spending reduces deficits and bolsters our economy, all things that the President's budget fails to do,” said Rep. Kevin Hern (R-Okla.), head of the caucus’s budget and spending task force. “We quote this line often from the speaker. She says, ‘Show me your budget, and I'll show you your values. It's clear that fiscal responsibility is not one of the President's core values.”

"House Democrats and Joe Biden have spent more taxpayer dollars at a faster pace than at any point in American history, and Americans are worse off," said Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.), chair of the Republican Study Committee. “They're now paying nearly $5 a gallon, and $5.25 in my hometown. You're dealing with the highest inflation that we've seen in a generation.”

Long-term budget plans often have little bearing about what is enacted in the future, though, and projections frequently change.

The plan is not entirely fiscally focused, with socially conservative priorities and measures included as well.

Hern called the plan the “most pro-life budget that the RSC has ever produced.” It includes more than 30 anti-abortion measures, such as preventing Title X funding from going to abortion providers. Like previous RSC budgets, it includes measures aimed at protecting gun rights.

A new appearance in the budget is a section on “Fighting for Parental Rights and Stopping Critical Race Theory." It lists eight bills aimed at barring principles based on “critical race theory” from being taught in schools, federal agencies or the military.

Hern is running to be the next chair of the Republican Study Committee and replace Banks, who is term-limited. Also running for the position is Rep. Kat Cammack (R-Fla.).

https://thehill.com/news/house/3517815-house-conservatives-propose-balancing-budget-in-7-years-with-16-6t-in-cuts/