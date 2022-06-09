Category: Economy Hits: 6iStock/Getty Images/Madeline Monroe
New inflation data comes out tomorrow and it’s not looking good for anybody. We’ll also look at an uptick in jobless claims and rising gas prices.
But first, a preview of tonight’s hearing conducted by the Jan. 6 committee.
Welcome to On The Money, your nightly guide to everything affecting your bills, bank account and bottom line. For The Hill, we’re This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Someone forward you this newsletter? Subscribe here.
Another spike in monthly price growth is posing a serious threat to the U.S. economy — and President Biden’s political prospects.
After months of downplaying inflation, inaccurately predicting its decline and blaming price growth on a wide range of outside forces, Biden and his top economic officials are coming to terms with the challenge in front of them. But Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen admitted Tuesday it would be “virtually impossible” for the U.S. to shield itself from one of the main forces behind high inflation: skyrocketing oil prices.
Sylvan explains here.
LAYOFFS RISE
Weekly jobless claims rise by 27,000
New jobless claims jumped higher during the first week of June, according to data released Thursday by the Labor Department.
Jobless claims have remained low for most of 2022 as employers struggle to fill a record number of open jobs from a workforce still smaller than it was before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.
Sylvan has more here.
FOOD FEARS
UN warns of food catastrophe
The United Nations is warning of the potentially devastating impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on global access to food.
U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres said on Wednesday during remarks in New York that “for people around the world, the war, together with the other crises, is threatening to unleash an unprecedented wave of hunger and destitution.”
“Food prices are at near-record highs. Fertilizer prices have more than doubled, sounding an alarm everywhere,” Guterres continued.
The Hill’s Monique Beals has more here.
RECORD PRICES
Average gasoline price surpasses $5: GasBuddy
The average price of gasoline in the U.S. surpassed $5 per gallon for the first time ever on Thursday, according to gas price site GasBuddy.
The latest high price comes after months of rising prices and is likely to add to a political headache from the Biden administration even though presidents only have limited control over the price of the fuel.
GasBuddy, in a statement, attributed price increases to high seasonal demand — people tend to drive more in the summer — and pandemic-related supply constraints.
The Hill’s Rachel Frazin has more here.
More than three-quarters of chief financial officers said that they expect the U.S. will go through a recession during the first half of next year, according to a new CNBC–CFO Council survey.
The survey, published on Thursday, found that 77 percent of respondents said the country will experience a recession in the first half of 2023 due to the ongoing issue of inflation.
Here’s what else we have our eye on:
That’s it for today. Thanks for reading and check out The Hill’s Finance page for the latest news and coverage. We’ll see you tomorrow.
Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/overnights/3518252-on-the-money-bidens-snag-high-prices-low-approval/