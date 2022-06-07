Category: Economy Hits: 7
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen (and Goldman Sachs) say it’s time to brace for more pain at the pump. We’ll also look at growing economic stormclouds abroad and concerns about the federal unemployment system.
But first, watch Matthew McConaughey’s gripping remarks on gun violence in the White House briefing room today.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said American consumers will be at the mercy of oil companies this summer, with an analysis released Monday by Goldman Sachs showing crude oil is expected to reach $135 a barrel.
Speaking to the Senate Finance Committee on Tuesday, Yellen took heat from Republicans for inflation that’s near 40-year highs, with gasoline prices up almost 50 percent over the last year.
“Given the global nature of these markets, it’s virtually impossible for us to insulate ourselves from shocks like the ones that are occurring in Russia that move global oil prices,” Yellen said.
The background: Inflation has been most prevalent in the energy sector, where consumer prices have risen more than 30 percent in the last year, more than three times the increase in consumer prices for all other products and services.
Tobias Burns has more here.
THIS TOO SHALL PASS?
World Bank slashes growth forecast, warns of stagflation
The World Bank slashed its forecast for global economic growth Tuesday and warned the world could face “a protracted period of feeble growth and elevated inflation” due largely to the fallout from the war in Ukraine.
“Amid the war in Ukraine, surging inflation, and rising interest rates, global economic growth is expected to slump in 2022. Several years of above-average inflation and below-average growth are now likely, with potentially destabilizing consequences for low- and middle-income economies,” wrote World Bank Group president David Malpass.
“It’s a phenomenon—stagflation—that the world has not seen since the 1970s.”
Sylvan has more here.
‘CRITICAL WEAKNESSES’
US unemployment insurance system at ‘high risk’ for waste, fraud: GAO
The U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) warned on Tuesday that unemployment insurance systems were at “high risk” for fraud, waste and mismanagement.
“The widespread problems plaguing the Unemployment Insurance system are extremely troubling,” Gene Dodaro, who heads the GAO, said in a statement on Tuesday.
Monique Beals breaks it down here.
NOT YOUR NITROGEN
Why the fertilizer market could be Russia’s hidden leverage
Economists and policymakers say Russia may have some thus far hidden leverage on Ukraine — and the global food supply.
They worry that self-imposed export restrictions on fertilizer by Russia, the top global provider of the product, could further drive up the cost of food and damage global harvests in 2023 and beyond.
Tobias has more.
Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) and Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.) introduced legislation on Tuesday that will create a regulatory framework for digital assets such as cryptocurrency.
The proposed legislation would assign regulatory authority over digital asset spot markets to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, which regulates commodities markets.
Here’s what else we have our eye on:
