On The Money — Biden team confronts inflation crisis

Yet another top Biden administration official is hopeful that inflation will calm down. We’ll also look at how gas prices keep rising, President Biden’s new executive order on solar panels and Americans’ pessimism about the economy.
But first, see which former NBA player is heading to the Capitol.
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on Sunday insisted that inflation will come down but avoided addressing the notion that she was wrong to have called it “temporary” nearly one year ago.
When asked by CNN “State of the Union” co-anchor Jake Tapper why the Biden administration appears to have been “flat footed” in addressing inflation earlier, Raimondo pointed to job growth and wage increases since President Biden took office.
“Yes, inflation’s a problem. In no way do I want to minimize that. The Fed is independent,” she said. “But, fundamentally, what we have here is a robust, economic recovery. And I think that’s in large part due to the president’s leadership.”
The Hill’s Zach Schonfeld has more here.
STILL GOING
Average gasoline price jumps 25 cents in one week
The average price of gasoline in the U.S. has risen 25 cents in just one week, adding to headaches faced by consumers and the Biden administration.
On Monday, the average national price stood at around $4.87 per gallon, up from $4.62 just one week ago, according to AAA.
Over the past month, prices have risen 59 cents, up from an average of $4.28 a month ago.
The Hill’s Rachel Frazin has more here.
POWER FLEX
Biden to delay new solar tariffs in bid to boost industry
President Biden signed an order on Monday that will exempt Southeast Asian nations from any new tariffs on solar panels for two years in an effort to boost the solar industry beleaguered by an ongoing Commerce Department investigation.
The background: While the investigation is not yet completed, Monday’s action will help ease concerns in the solar sector, which currently relies heavily on imports. The investigation spurred the cancellation of hundreds of solar projects in the U.S. amid concerns that it could result in retroactive tariffs up to 250 percent on imported equipment.
Morgan Chalfant explains here.
More than 8 in 10 Americans believe the state of the nation’s economy is poor or not so good, according to a new Wall Street Journal-NORC poll.
The poll found that just 1 percent of respondents described the U.S. economy as excellent, while 27 percent described it as poor and 55 percent as not so good.
Zach has the details here.
While widespread student loan forgiveness hasn’t yet become a reality, some U.S. borrowers have already received some debt relief.
Roughly 1.3 million borrowers have seen $25 billion in student debt forgiveness since President Biden took office. Here is a breakdown of student debt cancelation already approved by the Biden administration.
