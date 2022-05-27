The Amazing Success of ‘Asianomics’ in America — And What We Should Learn from It

Articles

By James Pethokoukis

“Immigration has always been a formidable engine of economic and demographic growth for the United States.” – economist Giovanni Peri.

The Essay

The amazing success of ‘Asianomics’ in America

For those who think we need to “make America great again,” when do they think America started going off the rails? If you still find some resonance in that overdone campaign slogan (the 45th POTUS didn’t come up with it, though he did give it a more nefarious twist) and you’re a pro-progress, Up Wing person like myself, you might pick the year 1972. It marked the final year of Project Apollo and the waning days of the postwar productivity boom. This is the pro-growth, drawbridge-down MAGA of Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton, who both used the slogan themselves. Up Wing MAGA.

But then there’s the other kind of MAGA, one of an economic nostalgia that goes back a bit further. This is the drawbridge-down MAGA of anti-globalization. Down Wing MAGA. And for those who find meaning in this variant, 1965 is the key year when everything went wrong. That’s when Congress passed the Immigration and Naturalization Act, a sweeping reform abolishing country-based quotas and prioritizing skills and family connections. (Recall populist provocateur Steve Bannon expressing concern a few years ago that “two-thirds or three-quarters of the CEOs in Silicon Valley are from South Asia or from Asia.”)

This law made America more populous today than it would be otherwise. Since 1965, as Pew Research has noted, new immigrants, their children, and their grandchildren accounted for 55 percent of US population growth, adding 72 million people to the nation’s population through 2015. The law also made America more diverse. Again Pew: “In 1965, 84% of Americans were non-Hispanic whites. By 2015, that share had declined to 62%. Meanwhile, the Hispanic share of the U.S. population rose from 4% in 1965 to 18% in 2015. Asians also saw their share rise, from less than 1% in 1965 to 6% in 2015.”

Look, I don’t want to spend time exploring the reasons why some people think a more diverse America is a bad thing, even if a whiter America were also a poorer America, both economically and culturally. Instead, given that it’s Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, I’ll drill down into what Goldman Sachs in a recent report calls “Asianomics” and how Asian Americans have made outsized contributions to this nation’s labor market, innovation, and GDP.

As mentioned above, the 1965 immigration law significantly increased the Asian share of the American population. And how have Asian Americans done since then? Well, they’re the most highly educated group in the United States with 69 percent aged 25–54 holding a bachelor’s degree, compared to 41 percent among white Americans. Asian Americans are more than twice as likely as white Americans to hold a graduate degree.

Now I don’t want to suggest everything is perfect for Asian Americans or the experience of all Asian Americans is the same whatever their backgrounds. As the GS report notes:

Despite accounting for 13% of professional positions at large employers, Asian Americans account for just 6% of senior management positions. While part of this gap reflects younger average age, US-born Asian American men with graduate degrees are 15% less likely to be in executive positions than white men with graduate degrees even on an age-adjusted basis. The Asian American share in S&P 500 CEO positions has stalled at around 2% for the past decade.

Welcome to Silicon Valley

Let’s turn to what Asian Americans provided America. And it’s a lot. You’re probably already aware that immigrants generally and their children have helped start some 60 percent of the most valuable American tech companies.

And the Immigration and Naturalization Act of 1965 played a massive role in creating the above chart. Here’s historian Margaret O’Mara in her 2019 book, The Code: Silicon Valley and the Remaking of America, describing the legislation’s impact on the growth of the tech sector in Silicon Valley and elsewhere:

Immigration from India was three times what the Johnson Administration had predicted. Nearly six million new immigrants came to the U.S. from Asia between 1966 and 1993 alone. Few places in America were more transformed—and economically and intellectually invigorated—by these new arrivals than the hubs of the technology industry: Boston, Texas, Seattle, and, especially, Silicon Valley. Skills requirements were not “sanctimonious propaganda” in the world of high tech; immigrants from Taiwan and Hong Kong, then China, India, and the former Soviet Union became the engineering backbone of hundreds of start-ups and large tech companies. Many of them ended up founding companies themselves.

Innovation boom

What I find really super-interesting about the Goldman Sachs report is the more granular analysis of the economic contribution of Asian American immigrants and their children. For example: To the extent patenting is a good proxy for innovation, GS estimates that each percentage point increase in the Asian American population share “increases state-level patenting per capita by 5.9 percent. For college-educated Asian Americans, it’s an 18.5 percent increase in state-level patenting per capita.”

What’s more, the total increases in patenting seen in the previous numbers exceed those implied by survey data on Asian American patenting. GS:

This suggests that Asian Americans generate significant positive spillovers to innovation in the private sector, beyond their direct contributions. For instance, Asian American entrepreneurs who do not patent themselves may still increase patenting by complementing inventors in their organizations. Additionally, skilled Asian Americans patent more and generate larger spillovers than their skilled immigrant counterparts.

(Another fun fact: 82 percent of the appointments of Asian American CEOs followed financial underperformance, with equity returns recovering following the median appointment.)

Now I suppose none of the above facts and charts will change the mind of nationalist Down Wingers who think America took a terrible turn for the worse in 1965. But for the more open-minded, I hope this presentations suggests that another big wave of Asian immigration, especially as the Chinese Communist Party makes that country increasingly inhospitable to the entrepreneurially spirited, would be a good thing.

Which it would be. The New York Times notes a MacroPolo think-tank study that finds out of “128 researchers with undergraduate degrees from Chinese universities whose papers were presented at the A.I. conference, more than half now work in the U.S.” America gets so much of China’s AI talent that Beijing might well be delighted if all those scientists either stayed home or soon returned. “Chinese officials see the United States’ continued ability to attract and retain Chinese talent as a serious impediment to their technological ambitions,” writes Brookings researcher Remco Zwetsloot in a 2020 report.

America should be liberalizing immigration from China (and lots of other places), not reducing it in fear these newcomers would become a fifth column in the service of Beijing. This would be a terrible opportunity for America to miss.

5QQ

5 Quick Questions for … chronicler of progress Marian Tupy

Marian Tupy is the editor of Human​Progress​.org, a senior fellow at the Center for Global Liberty and Prosperity, and coauthor of The Simon Abundance Index. Tupy is the coauthor of Superabundance: The Story of Population Growth, Innovation, and Human Flourishing on an Infinitely Bountiful Planet (2022) and Ten Global Trends Every Smart Person Should Know: And Many Others You Will Find Interesting (2020).

1/ You are the editor of HumanProgress.org, which chronicles the ways human welfare has improved dramatically over the last few centuries. I just love it. Why is this an important project?

The last two or three centuries, which we call “modernity,” are fundamentally different from the previous 12,000 years, when we lived primarily as agriculturalists, let alone the previous 300,000 years (i.e., since our emergence as a separate species). A peasant born in Sumer (the earliest known civilization in southern Mesopotamia, which lasted between the sixth and fifth millennium BC) would feel right at home in pharaonic Egypt in 3000 BC, ancient Rome at the time of the Caesars, or France under the ancien regime. Such a person would find life in the developed world around 1900 or 2000 completely incomprehensible. The speed of human progress since, say, 1750, is astonishing. It behooves us to figure out and, preferably, to internalize, the reasons for the emergence of the modern world. If we cannot derive the proper lessons from history — that the rise of the West and, later, much of the rest of the world, is deeply connected to the spread of individual and economic freedom, as opposed to, for example, colonial exploitation, slavery, or state planning — we might not be able to continue growing our economies and protect our liberties. We could stagnate or, even, retrogress.

2/ Despite all the progress we’ve seen, many people think poverty is getting worse and we’re on the precipice of a climate catastrophe that threatens human existence. Why is this pessimism so pervasive?

Our hardware (i.e., the structure of our brains) and our software (i.e., psychology) have evolved to prioritize the negative. That’s the proper mechanism to survive in a world that, until recently, was mindbogglingly dangerous, cruel, and unpleasant. Overreaction to a potential threat that turned out to be false was less costly to the organism than underreaction to a threat that turned out to be real. Pessimists flourished and optimists got eaten by a saber-toothed lion. From the perspective of the Homo sapiens, relative abundance (let alone peace) accounts for about 0.08 percent of our existence. Is it any wonder that we don’t know how to handle the good news?

3/ If there was one fact of human progress that you could make sure everyone in America knew, what would it be and why?

The one concern that emerges from the historical record is the omnipresence of hunger in the past. War, loss of children at birth, pandemics, and so on, were horrible, but intermittent. Hunger (along with chronic diseases that could not be cured) was constant. Something as simple as consumption of a chicken was a rare luxury to our ancestors. Not only were you killing the bird, but also a source of a secondary food item — eggs. Today, you can get a whole rotisserie chicken from Costco for $4.99. An hourly wage of an unskilled laborer in the United States is fast approaching $15. So, for an hour of work, a person at the very bottom of the income stratum can purchase well over 3,000 calories — more than enough to sustain that person for a day. Even 50 years ago, such a thing was the stuff of dreams.

4/ You and Ron Bailey co-authored Ten Global Trends Every Smart Person Should Know. Was there a trend that readers have told you they found particularly surprising?

The massive expansion of tree coverage is beautiful (e.g., the forests grew by 35 percent in the United States and Europe, and 15 percent in China, between 1982 and 2016). I like nature and, it turns out, that when high-efficiency agriculture is combined with urbanization, nature rebounds very quickly. By 2100, 85 percent of humanity will live in the cities, and flora and fauna will once again rule the roost. Another positive environmental trend that we do not discuss in the book is the “greening of the planet.” According to NASA, between 1982 and 2016, additional CO2 in the atmosphere has led to an “increase in leaves on plants and trees equivalent in area equivalent to two times the continental United States.” Almost no one knows these trends and I think that they are being hidden from the public for a reason.

5/ You have a book coming out later this year titled Superabundance. Can you give Faster, Please! readers a preview of what that’s about?

Speaking of chicken and eggs, the same amount of time that an American blue-collar worker needed to work to earn enough money to buy one chicken (and egg) in 1850, bought that worker 26 chickens (and 36 eggs) in 2018. That’s to say that the main thrust of Superabundance: The Story of Population Growth, Innovation, and Human Flourishing on an Infinitely Bountiful Planet is to measure the increase in American and global standards of living using “time prices.” Time prices are superior to real (let alone nominal) prices, because new knowledge, which is to say innovation or productivity, shows up not only in lower prices of goods, but also in higher wages. In the book, we look at time prices of hundreds of commodities, goods, and services going back to 1850. We find that resources have been getting more abundant at a rate of roughly 3 percent a year — and the speed of progress has been increasing in recent decades. Our book is an antidote to the doomsayers who believe that humans are a cancer on the planet. Quite the reverse is true. On average, people, especially free people, produce more than they consume. And they do so in increasingly environmentally friendly ways. The future is full of potential, so long as it is free.

Micro Reads

The People Who Hate People – Jerusalem Demsas, The Atlantic | “NIMBYs and overpopulation alarmists share a sense that the world is too full, that their communities are for the people who already live there, and that new people—immigrants from abroad or the next state over—are simply burdens. And in doing so, they create the world they imagine: unacceptable rates of homelessness, a country lagging far behind its peers in building mass transit, and declining trust.”

‘Quantum Internet’ Inches Closer With Advance in Data Teleportation – Cade Metz, NYT | “The new experiment indicates that scientists can stretch a quantum network across an increasingly large number of sites. ‘We are now building small quantum networks in the lab,’ said Ronald Hanson, the Delft physicist who oversees the team. ‘But the idea is to eventually build a quantum internet.’ This technology could profoundly change the way data travels from place to place. It draws on more than a century of research involving quantum mechanics, a field of physics that governs the subatomic realm and behaves unlike anything we experience in our everyday lives. Quantum teleportation not only moves data between quantum computers, but it also does so in such a way that no one can intercept it.”

NASA Moves Forward With Next-Gen Solar Sail Project – Ryan Whitwam, ExtremeTech | “NASA has announced it is moving ahead with a new solar sail concept that could make future spacecraft more efficient and maneuverable. The Diffractive Solar Sailing project is now entering phase III development under the NASA Innovative Advanced Concepts (NIAC) program, which could eventually lead to probes that use solar radiation to coast over the sun’s polar regions.”

China Will Soon Aspire to American-Style Growth – Daniel Moss, Bloomberg | “Living with Covid, the messy detente practiced in the US, Europe and important parts of Asia, has commercial, social and medical costs. Recent data show the price of persistently trying to quash the spread of the disease. Retail sales have plummeted, along with demand for credit. Industrial production is down and joblessness is growing. Youth unemployment hit a record. Officials are cranking up stimulus, mostly in the fiscal arena. Even so, this quarter looks like a write-off: Chang Shu and Eric Zhu of Bloomberg Economics expect gross domestic product will shrink 2.7% from a year earlier. For 2022, the expansion will be 2%, they say. If that forecast, a bit more pessimistic than the consensus, is born out, China will grow less than the US for the first time since Deng Xiaoping kicked off reforms in the late 1970s. (The US will expand 2.8% this year, reckons Bloomberg Economics, a smidge above the median forecast in a recent survey.) “

Boeing’s Starliner Has Landed, but Questions Remain After Imperfect Mission – Passant Rabie, Gizmodo | “The test flight is part of Boeing’s $4.3 billion contract with NASA’s Commercial Crew Program to provide rides for its astronauts to and from the ISS. But Boeing had fallen behind on delivering a viable spacecraft after two previous failed test attempts, one in 2019 and one last year. Meanwhile, its commercial counterpart SpaceX (which was awarded a $2.6 billion contract from NASA) has been dropping off astronauts at the ISS for the past two years now. The completion of this end-to-end test flight, called Orbital Flight Test-2 (OFT-2), has been a long time coming, but it’s already clear that there were several problems during the mission.”

