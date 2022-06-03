On The Money — Job growth slows but still beats forecasts

Category: Economy Hits: 2Getty
The U.S. labor market isn’t quite as strong as it was earlier this year, but it’s still churning ahead. We’ll also look at a desperate attempt to revive President Biden’s domestic economic agenda and a pending data privacy bill.
But first, there’s been a concession in the critical Republican Senate primary in Pennsylvania.
The U.S added 390,000 jobs and the unemployment rate held even at 3.6 percent in May, according to data released Friday by the Labor Department.
The May jobs report was largely in line with economists’ expectations as employment growth slowed slightly from the torrid gains seen earlier in the year. Consensus projections from experts saw the U.S. gaining 350,000 jobs last month and pushing the jobless rate down to 3.5 percent, its level in February 2020.
SAY IT AIN’T JOE
Senators make last-ditch bid for Manchin’s backing
Democrats and Republicans are competing for Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-W.Va.) attention when it comes to what elements of President Biden’s agenda are still in play ahead of the midterm elections knowing full well Washington will soon move into full-time campaign mode.
While Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is attempting to get Manchin on board with climate change and lower prescription drug price proposals, GOP lawmakers are trying to divert Manchin’s attention toward bipartisan negotiations on gun control and energy legislation — anything to keep the pivotal senator out of the New York Democrat’s office as much as possible.
Schumer has left his Senate Democratic colleagues mostly in the dark about what’s happening in his talks with Manchin.
Schumer met with Manchin at least twice in his office before the Memorial Day recess, and the Democratic leader says he’s not giving up on locking down Manchin’s vote.
BIG DATA ENERGY
Key congressional lawmakers draft competing data privacy bills
Three key congressional lawmakers released a draft of a comprehensive data privacy bill on Friday, but the proposal lacks support from Senate Commerce Committee Chairwoman Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.).
Senate Commerce Committee ranking member Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and the top House Commerce Committee Reps. Frank Pallone (D-N.J.) and Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.) unveiled details of their draft privacy bill, which would require companies to design products with privacy in mind and includes even stricter regulations for dealing with customers under the age of 17.
STRAIGHT TO THE MOON
Biden responds to Musk concerns about economy: ‘Lots of luck on his trip to the moon’
President Biden on Friday shrugged off Elon Musk’s pessimistic outlook on the economy, wishing the Tesla and SpaceX founder “lots of luck on his trip to the moon.”
Musk reportedly wrote in an email to Tesla executives that he has a “super bad feeling” about the economy and that the company would need to slash 10 percent of its workforce. Biden was asked to respond to Musk’s comments after giving remarks on the May jobs report from Delaware.
SEE ALSO:Musk eyes Tesla jobs cuts, cites ‘bad feeling’ over economy
Across the nation, employees have had enough. Scores are telling their bosses they will quit at the end of this year, fed up with working conditions, low pay and fraying relationships.
Only in this case, those employees are state legislators, and the bosses they are leaving are the constituents who sent them to make law in state capitals.
Here’s what else we have our eye on:
