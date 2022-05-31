Why the Dissolution of English Monasteries by Henry VIII Helped the West Get Rich

Articles

Category: Economy
Published on Tuesday, 31 May 2022

By James Pethokoukis

I recall once reading that the subject of the Industrial Revolution was like a well-squeezed orange. Not much juice left in it. Yet I constantly come across scholarship adding to what we know about this seminal event.

Example: “The Long-Run Impact of the Dissolution of the English Monasteries” by Leander Heldring (Northwestern University), James A. Robinson (University of Chicago), Sebastian Vollmer (University of Göttingen). The NBER working paper looks at the dissolution of the English monasteries beginning in 1535 when Henry VIII expropriated all monastic assets. Previously, monastic land could not be sold, “thus inhibiting its efficient allocation to people who could use it best.” So the dissolution created a market for assets where there previously hadn’t been one.

But there’s an added twist. These monastic lands were generally unencumbered by a feudal tenure system, creating an interesting natural experiment. From the paper:

The difference in the incidence of feudal tenure between monastic and non-monastic land was a direct consequence of the Black Death. The monasteries, and the Church more broadly, were powerful landlords, and whereas tenants negotiated perpetual leases at low fixed nominal rents after the Black Death with non-monastic landlords, monasteries were more effective at negotiating short leases. As a result, the incidence of perpetual copyhold tenure on monastic lands was 70% lower than on non-monastic land.

Because of this copyhold tenure on non-monastic lands, there was little incentive for landowner investment since all the return would accrue to tenants. As a result, formerly monastic lands could be “more effectively commercialized relative to non-monastic lands, where feudal tenure persisted until the twentieth century.”

Now the economic importance of the dissolution has been previously recognized for leading to a “gentry” class of commercialized farmers. But this paper adds to that finding by showing that parishes impacted by the dissolution subsequently had “higher innovation and yields in agriculture, a greater share of the population working outside of agriculture, and ultimately higher levels of industrialization.” What’s more, these gentry farmers played a key role in the IR by providing capital for the burgeoning coal mining industry and entrepreneurs such as Josiah Wedgewood.

The authors conclude: “All in all, our findings support a quite traditional theory of the industrial, and perhaps the agricultural, revolution; that it was at least partially caused by the increasing commercialization of the economy which had a series of institutional, social and economic effects.”

This notion of societal “commercialization” may ring a bell for those readers familiar with economist Deirdre McCloskey, whose work has appeared frequently in AEIdeas and who has been interviewed on my Political Economy podcast. Becoming a “business-admiring” society was key to the West’s development. I could cite any of a number of McCloskey quotes to illustrate the point, but this one from The Bourgeois Virtues: Ethics for an Age of Commerce is a good one: “It is not merely through the piling up of goods that the market system succeeds. It is through the jobs themselves. Respect for work, I have noted, has been historically rare. Until the quickening of commerce in bourgeois societies, in fact, work except for praying and fighting was despised.”

