Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 25 May 2022 21:36 Hits: 2

Fêted at the World Economic Forum in 2017, Xi Jinping is now accused of torpedoing the global economy with his disastrous Zero Covid strategy.

Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2022/05/25/chinas-fragility-feeds-the-doom-mongers-in-davos-00035233