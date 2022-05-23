On The Money — Biden bullish as economy faces threats

Category: Economy Hits: 4Madeline Monroe/Greg Nash
President Biden doesn’t see a recession on the way, even though many economists do, and he explains why. We’ll also look at how Americans are powering through high prices and a new strategy to fight China’s economic influence.
President Biden on Monday acknowledged the United States is facing economic headwinds with high gasoline and food prices, but he rejected the idea that a recession is inevitable.
At a press conference in Tokyo, Biden rattled off a series of investments that have spurred job growth, including a new Samsung factory in Texas, a new Hyundai operation in Georgia and Toyota’s commitment in North Carolina.
“Now, does that mean we don’t have problems?” Biden asked. “We do. We have problems that the rest of the world has, but less consequential than the rest of the world has because of our internal growth and strength.”
SPENDING TIME
Americans keep spending despite record inflation squeeze
Despite high inflation, rising gas prices, deepening concern about the economy and rising recession risks, Americans keep spending money.
FED UP
Biden’s Fed nominees sworn into office
President Biden’s Federal Reserve nominees were sworn in Monday, nearly filling out the central bank’s board of governors as it battles a record surge of inflation.
Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell, Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard, and board members Lisa Cook and Philip Jefferson began their terms Monday. The Senate confirmed the nominations of Powell, Cook and Jefferson earlier this month and confirmed Brainard in late April.
NEW FRAMEWORK
Biden unveils Indo-Pacific economic framework to counter China
President Biden on Monday announced a new framework meant to guide U.S. economic involvement in the Indo-Pacific over the long term while in Japan as part of his first trip to Asia as commander in chief.
The Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) aims to deepen trade ties between the U.S. and a dozen other countries signing onto it — Australia, Brunei, India, Indonesia, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Taiwan is not among the group, despite bipartisan calls from lawmakers that the island nation be included in the framework.
A record percentage of American adults said they were in solid financial shape at the end of last year even as surging inflation dented household budgets, according to a Federal Reserve survey released Monday.
Seventy-eight percent of U.S. adults said they were either doing “OK” financially or “living comfortably” in the final three months of 2021, according to the Fed’s Survey of Household Economics and Decisionmaking (SHED), an annual poll of how U.S. adults are faring economically.
