What Stops Employees from Applying for Internal Roles

Source: Lauren Smith, Jamie Kohn, and Iga Pilewska, Harvard Business Review, May 10, 2022

(subscription required)

With job openings and turnover soaring in the labor market, organizations must prioritize retaining the talent they already have. However, new research from Gartner shows that only 33% of employees seeking a new role looked internally at their own employer first. Three inequities are driving employees out of the internal labor market: awareness, access, and support. The authors share ways to democratize awareness, expand access to opportunities, and build support for mobility.

