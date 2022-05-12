Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 12 May 2022 21:33 Hits: 3

Source: Ella F. Washington, Harvard Business Review, May 10, 2022

(subscription required)

Microaggressions, the insensitive statements, questions, or assumptions aimed at traditionally marginalized identity groups can happen to anyone, of any background, at any professional level. The research is clear about the impact seemingly innocuous statements can have on one’s physical and mental health, especially over the course of an entire career: increased rates of depression, prolonged stress and trauma, physical concerns like headaches, high blood pressure, and difficulties with sleep. Getting better at noticing and responding to microaggressions — and at being more aware of our everyday speech — is a journey, one with a real effect on our mental health and well-being at work. Microaggressions affect everyone, so creating more inclusive and culturally competent workplace cultures means each of us must explore our own biases in order to become aware of them. The goal is not to be fearful of communicating with each other, but instead to embrace the opportunity to be intentional about it. Creating inclusive cultures where people can thrive does not happen overnight. It takes a continuous process of learning, evolving, and growing.

The post Recognizing and Responding to Microaggressions at Work appeared first on AFSCME Information Highway.

Read more http://www.afscmeinfocenter.org/blog/2022/05/recognizing-and-responding-to-microaggressions-at-work.htm