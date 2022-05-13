The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

How to Be a Compassionate Manager in a Heartless Organization

Source: Liz Kislik, Harvard Business Review, May 5, 2022
Being a compassionate leader is being a good leader. It can be hard to do that when the rest of the company’s culture seems to rely on favoritism or neglect. What can you do if you want to manage your team with compassion, but your leadership hasn’t bought into this philosophy? The author presents six strategies that will help you be a compassionate leader in a less-than-ideal environment. You can make a difference for your people and for the business, and eventually, others outside your area may come looking to see how you’ve been so successful and learn from your actions.

