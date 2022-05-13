Managerial Practice and Diversity Climate: The Roles of Workplace Voice, Centralization, and Teamwork

Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 13 May 2022 20:44 Hits: 1

Source: Zhongnan Jiang, Leisha DeHart-Davis, Erin L. Borry, Public Administration Review, Volume 82, Issue 3, May/June 2022

(subscription required)

From the abstract:

Diversity climate—shared employee perceptions of the extent to which an organization is inclusive and fair—is of increasing interest to public administration scholars. While research has linked diversity climate to a range of employee and organizational outcomes, less is known about how common managerial practices affect diversity climate. This article addresses this gap by examining three such practices: workplace voice, centralized decision-making, and teamwork. Each is theoretically expected to act upon both the inclusion and fairness dimensions of diversity climate. We test these expectations using regression analysis of departmental-level data collected through surveys of four North Carolina public organizations. The results suggest that workplace voice and teamwork enhance diversity climate, while centralized decision-making diminishes it in workplaces with mostly white employees. Practically speaking, the results imply that common management techniques that benefit public organizations also foster positive diversity climates.

