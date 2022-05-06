On The Money — US gets labor boost, adding 428K jobs

Category: Economy Hits: 2
The post-recession jobs boom continued in April with another strong employment report. We’ll also look at President Biden’s call to the GOP to help fight inflation and the cryptocurrency sanctions crackdown.
But first ... they’re on opposite sides of the aisle, but these two senators once bonded over a NSFW song.
Welcome to On The Money, your nightly guide to everything affecting your bills, bank account and bottom line. For The Hill, we’re
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
,
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
and
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
. Subscribe here.
The U.S. economy added 428,000 jobs and the jobless rate held even at 3.6 percent, according to data released Friday by the Labor Department.
Despite rising inflation, high gas prices and a first-quarter decline in economic growth, consumer and business spending have continued to grow — even when adjusted for inflation.
Sylvan breaks it down here.
LEADING THE DAY
Biden calls out Republicans to help fight inflation
President Biden on Friday called on Republicans in Congress to help with efforts to combat inflation, following the April jobs report that showed job growth holding strong.
“There’s more work to do. I encourage Congressional Republicans to join us in our efforts to lower prices for families across the country, by making more in America, strengthening our supply chains, and cutting the energy and prescription drug costs,” Biden said in a statement.
The Hill’s Alex Gangitano has more here.
CRYPTO CRACKDOWN
Treasury sanctions cryptocurrency tool used by North Korea
The U.S. Treasury Department announced sanctions Friday on online cryptocurrency tool Blender, which is used by North Korea to steal and launder virtual currencies, the department said.
A North Korea cyber operations unit, known as the Lazarus Group, which had already been sanctioned by the U.S., carried out a $620 million heist in March and used the Blender tool to launder more than $20 million of the stolen funds, Treasury said.
The Hill’s Tobias Burns has more here.
‘PASS THE DAMN BILL’
Biden dials up pressure on Congress to pass bipartisan innovation bill
President Biden on Friday called on Congress to pass a bipartisan innovation bill while stressing steps his administration is taking to lower inflation and combat rising prices on everything from gas to rent.
“Pass the damn bill and send it to me. If we do, it’s going to help bring down prices, bring home jobs and power America’s manufacturing comeback. Look, it’s also going to help reduce cost and strengthen our economic and national security,” Biden said in remarks at United Performance Metals in Hamilton, Ohio.
The Hill’s Alex Gangitano has more here.
President Biden on Friday announced another security assistance package for Ukraine totaling $150 million, saying it would include artillery munitions, radars and other equipment.
“Today, the United States is continuing our strong support for the brave people of Ukraine as they defend their country against Russia’s ongoing aggression,” Biden said in a statement.
Here’s what else have our eye on:
That’s it for today. Thanks for reading and check out The Hill’s Finance page for the latest news and coverage. We’ll see you next week.
Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/overnights/3480247-on-the-money-us-gets-labor-boost-adding-428k-jobs/