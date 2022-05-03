The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Threats to American democracy

Category: Economy Hits: 1

American democracy is under assault. The country is still reeling from the lasting effects of the January 6 insurrection and other coordinated efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Recent waves of voter suppression laws across the United States put minorities and other vulnerable populations at further risk, and the online ecosystem, rife with misinformation and disinformation, continues to sow distrust among our citizenry and threaten many of our democratic institutions.

On May 17, as part of the thirteenth annual A. Alfred Taubman Forum on Public Policy, Governance Studies at Brookings will host a webinar to explore the various threats to American democracy and discuss policy options to prevent further backsliding and strengthen our democratic systems.

Viewers can submit questions for speakers by emailing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or via Twitter at @BrookingsGov by using #TaubmanForum.

Threats to American democracy Threats to American democracy Threats to American democracy Threats to American democracy Threats to American democracy  
image
2020-09-11T122303Z_1228103275_MT1SIPA000P1GRR9_RTRMADP_3_SIPA-USA.jpg?w=270

Read more http://webfeeds.brookings.edu/~/694103314/0/brookingsrss/topics/uscongress~Threats-to-American-democracy/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version