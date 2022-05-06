Is the Metaverse Here to Stay? My Long-Read Q&A with Mark Jamison

Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 06 May 2022 10:00 Hits: 0

By James Pethokoukis and Mark Jamison

The metaverse—a network of online virtual worlds accessible through virtual reality headsets—is getting a lot of attention in Silicon Valley. Digital “real estate” is being bought and sold, cryptocurrencies are being exchanged, and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg is convinced we’ll all be socializing and working in virtual rooms before long. But is the metaverse here to stay, or is it just a fad? And if the metaverse really is going to catch on, what should regulators know? To answer those questions and more, Mark Jamison came back on the “Political Economy” podcast.

Mark is the director of the Public Utility Research Center at the University of Florida’s Warrington College of Business and a nonresident senior fellow here at the American Enterprise Institute. Over the past several months, Mark has been writing about the metaverse and the challenges it faces.

What follows is a lightly edited transcript of our conversation, including brief portions that were cut from the original podcast. You can download the episode here, and don’t forget to subscribe to my podcast on iTunes or Stitcher. Tell your friends, leave a review.

Pethokoukis: Right now, is the metaverse one place or is it many places?

Jamison:Well, right now it’s still evolving and it’s evolving as many places and probably will stay that way. So we have people who are doing things in just some game platforms. We have people who are in the Decentraland platform. So it’s a lot of different places that somewhat interconnect, and the way that they interact with each other is going to evolve over time.

Facebook seems to making a big bet on the metaverse, even renaming the company. But this is bigger than Facebook, right?

No, no. Facebook is a big player in terms of the devices the people will have for getting into the metaverse. But right now it’s not that big of a space in the metaverse.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg holds a pair of the touch controllers for the Oculus Rift virtual reality headsets on stage during the Facebook F8 conference in San Francisco, California April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

So what can you do there right now? And what do you think you could do there five years from now?

Well, there are a lot of things you can do right now. So for example, Snoop Dogg has purchased some digital land in the metaverse, and he’s going to put on concerts there. And so, people can go to that space and listen to the things that he might be doing. So you can do that. You can play games in the metaverse. You can have meetings. I’ve got a group that I call a “metaverse think tank,” and we meet in the metaverse and talk about different issues. So you can do that. You can engage in financial transactions. You can hire consultants and be a consultant yourself, helping people build things in this digital metaverse space. So more and more, anything that you want to try and do in the physical world, if you will, you can start doing in the metaverse as well. And that’ll change. That’ll keep growing.

What is compelling about it right now? What can you do there, that you can’t do in the physical world or a Zoom call?

So once you step into the metaverse, it becomes abundantly clear how different it is. When I first held a meeting in this space, I was impressed by how different it was than being on Zoom, because I actually turned to people and talked with them and we shared documents around with each other. And we could see our computers and see each other’s computers. It was much more like being together physically. So that was a very different experience than Zoom. For example, the things you can do in the metaverse that you really can’t do in the offline world—the physical world, if you will—will be things like engaging with people that you would never ever see otherwise, that you’d never be able to work with otherwise. You can build businesses there that would be very hard to build elsewhere.

Just for example, the ability to reach customers and customize things into a visual space that you’re not going to get elsewhere. So, for example, there are people who are building art in the metaverse that would be really hard to be able to build and sell in the physical world, because the audience is so small. But in this virtual world, people can buy pieces of it and people can share it easily. So there are lots of things like that around the edges, but that’s something to keep an eye on because anytime we have a jump in technology, basically what we do is take that new technology and do what we did before. At some point, though, someone says, “Hey, wait a minute. This enables a whole other world.” And that will be what the killer app will look like, but we don’t know what that is yet.

Is this a disruptive technology?

Yeah, I would consider it a very disruptive technology, because it’s going to take some of today’s tech giants and make them a lot less relevant. So for example, if I were Facebook, one of the things I’d be thinking a lot about is, “What happens to my normal (what they call “Facebook blue”) Facebook platform in a metaverse world?” In a metaverse world, people can take the content they produce and actually package it with other people’s stuff, or people can come up with their own algorithms for what kind of information they receive—that can all be done in the metaverse. I can’t do it with Facebook’s system today. So it’s going to make those types of businesses less valuable unless they change substantially, which is always hard.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is seen playing as an astronaut in the Metaverse during a live-streamed virtual and augmented reality conference to announce the rebrand of Facebook as Meta, in this screen grab taken from a video released October 28, 2021.

How does one engage with the financial aspect of the metaverse? Is it all cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens and FinTech platforms, or can you use “normal” money?

It involves both of those actually. So you will have some spaces that are very much using dollars and cents if you will, for their transactions. But a lot of them are using their own cryptocurrencies and they’re using their own cryptocurrencies for several reasons. I think one of the main ones is that if you own SAND, for example, which is the cryptocurrency for Sandbox, it’s not easy for you to take that SAND and go spend it someplace else. So it keeps you locked into Sandbox. So you’ve earned some SAND in Sandbox, you’re probably going to spend it there too. So it’s valuable that way. And so, that cryptocurrency serves as a barrier to exit, if you will. So people will do that. And then, we also see some rather innovative ways for people to borrow money, for people to engage in other types of FinTech services, insurance, etc. So there are things you can do in that space that, at least today, it’s a little hard to do in a traditional economy.

It sounds like there are some sort of lock-in effects with these currencies being tied to particular platforms. Do you think regulators are likely to push to make these platforms more connected to prevent a monopoly from emerging?

Well, I’m sure there’ll be a regulatory push for that. Whether they argue monopoly . . . well, they probably will, actually. They probably will argue that, but what I would hope that they would keep in mind is that creating a space that has value in it because you have this barrier to exit, that makes that space profitable and makes you more likely to build it and makes it more likely for you to improve it. If you can’t profit very much from building a great space, then chances are you don’t build it. And that might lead us to more monopoly rather than less monopoly.

Or a government created metaverse.

Oh, absolutely. Which would be quite frightening, actually.

I was an early Oculus adopter, so I know what it’s like a little bit to be in that world. And my experience is, depending what I’m doing, either it’s okay or sometimes it makes me a little nauseous being there. Can you spend a lot of time in that virtual reality world? Are you able to tolerate it or is it perfectly fine?

I don’t spend much time in a virtual reality world. My world is analyzing issues, and I don’t necessarily need to have three-dimensional visions to do that, but I do value that ability to step into that space and meet with people, talk with people that I wouldn’t get to otherwise. So for example, this small little metaverse think tank we put together includes people from Boston, from California, from Washington, DC, from Florida: We all just get together and we’re able to talk on a moment’s notice about what we’ve just learned, what we’ve been up to, what we think we’re going to be doing next. And it’s pretty valuable to us.

We mentioned a little bit about regulation. Of course, the internet is very lightly regulated. (Certainly it was at the beginning, though some people might like to change that.) Is this a lightly regulated universe right now?

It is right now because, frankly, it’s just moving too fast for someone to step in and try to regulate it. I think that holds some people back. I would be concerned if governments did try to step in and regulate at this moment. So for example, one of the things I’m trying to think about is how there’s a lot of interest in creating new privacy regulations. And we’re building those based upon a paradigm of social media and Google search. I don’t know if that applies in a metaverse, but if we pass these laws, do they stop people from being able to engage in the universe? So if these were US-oriented laws, for example, does that mean the metaverse actually grows someplace else, if our laws don’t match that future?

So right now each version of the metaverse is being run by an individual company. Is that right?

It’s a mixture. So there’s always a group of individuals, probably forming a company that establish a metaverse space and they design the software. They design how that software is going to work. And the way I think about it is that it’s the physics of their space. These are the immutable laws. You can’t change these. There’s gravity there, things have dimensions to them, but then they also have (not all, but some have) what they call DAOs, these decentralized autonomous organizations. And these are people who generally own some property in that metaverse, that space of the metaverse. And then, they help establish what some of the other laws are. They might establish laws, for example, on how commerce can happen, on what kinds of namings of the things you could use, what kinds of businesses you could do, on what they are going to do with information that’s gathered, privacy-type issues. There’s a physics that’s written by the companies. But then you might think of it as how colonies and countries formed over the past few centuries: all these experiments of different forms of governance. And we’ll see how they work.

Shaun poses for photographs with a laptop showing his avatar in Decentraland in Seoul, South Korea, August 13, 2021. Picture taken on August 13, 2021. REUTERS/Daewoung Kim

It seems like it would be difficult for government to regulate this since it’s a quickly evolving space. Is this still too new for government? Are regulators paying attention to this?

I don’t know how much attention people are giving it at the federal level, so I can’t really answer that. It does worry me some that people would step in. So you and I live in the United States, and this is a country that formed from people largely who couldn’t get along in other countries. We didn’t like their laws. So our ancestors came and formed this country. That could be true for the metaverse as well, that we’ll see situations where if a traditional legacy government tried to impose regulations on a metaverse space, people could just end up going elsewhere.

There used to be a lot of search engine companies, but then there was a narrowing. Will we see the metaverse dominated by just a few big players due to network effects?

It would not surprise me that there would be just a few large players. Almost every industry gets there. That’s Pareto’s principle: There’s always this heaviness in just one space. It’s not necessarily true in the metaverse, though. Not that it won’t be true that in particular places, that there wouldn’t be a heavy concentration. But the whole metaverse might not be just one space. It would be like saying that all sound is a marketplace, and there’s only going to be a few people providing sound. Well, that’s not true, because you’ve got all the different forms of music. You’ve got different kinds of talking. You’ve got movies. You’ve got all these different facets. And in each one, there are people who are more successful than others. The metaverse can very much be that way, that there will be a lot of specialized spaces with some big winners in those specialized spaces, but not necessarily for the metaverse overall.

The Wall Street Journal recently ran a piece (I think it was from Peggy Noonan) saying kids shouldn’t be allowed to use social media. And I can certainly see where that similar impulse would apply to the metaverse. People are going to be worried about pornography or other sex-related, seeing physical violence, even though it wouldn’t be real. How relevant are those kinds of concerns?

Probably even more relevant than they were in our traditional internet, because it’s easier for you to hide your identity. Now that you can do things in three-dimensions, do things more visually, you can be more abusive than you were in our traditional Facebook areas, Twitter areas, etc. And it’s easy to have all the gambling and things like that can go on, and it’s hard to screen.

Via Twenty20

So there’s potential for abuse here that people need to pay attention to. Although, there are also new mechanisms. So for example, the main way to step into the metaverse is going to be through three-dimensional goggles. Some of those goggle makers are now including features that screen things, that are protecting privacy, maybe providing parents greater control than they would’ve had when everybody’s just using a laptop or a desktop PC to get to the traditional internet.

There has been all this criticism of the large technology companies, but as a parent, would you feel more comfortable if you were going through a Facebook headset or something, rather than some headset from a company you’ve never heard of that doesn’t have those sorts of filters?

Well, I would check out the headset very carefully, and I may trust Facebook more than I would somebody else. Or I may trust Apple, which is reputed to be coming out with its own headset. HTC has already released one that’s emphasizing privacy. So as a parent, I would check it out and make sure it worked. I’d read all the reviews, but I’m more confident that we’ll be able to have those protections in that type of technology than we’ve had with our PCs.

At this point, what advice would you give lawmakers?

Stay well informed. Keep watching, keep listening, and resist the temptation to step in and say, “I’m going to now take control of this.” Because we’re all overly confident that we understand this world that’s changing, and we’re always viewing that future through a rear-view mirror. So we’re going to do it incorrectly. So be very careful, hesitate, and check yourself before you step in and try to pass laws. And have some confidence that, at least in some countries like the United States, we have a common law approach where the law can evolve as problems emerge. So that helps us a lot as well. And I guess that’s the other thing I would keep in mind as well: These decentralized autonomous organizations, these government bodies, they’re going to evolve as well. For the ones that don’t perform well, people are going to exit that part of the metaverse. The ones that give people what they want, those protections they want, the safety to securities that they want—those are the ones that are going to attract people and attract commerce.

And do you expect this to be a US-focused thing? Or will there be big global players or America and China, with Europe a distant third?

That’s to be determined yet. We’re moving into a space in the United States where a lot of our government officials want to take control. And that means that the innovations move elsewhere. And some of the really interesting spaces are being developed elsewhere. There’s one coming out of China that’s pretty useful at this point. How long China tolerates that, we’ll see. Another of the big ones was actually started by a couple of people, one from France and one from Argentina. So they’re working together. We’ll see if the US companies still have the freedom and the creativity to be big players in the future.

Mark, thanks for coming on the podcast.

It’s my pleasure and it’s my honor to do it.

The post Is the Metaverse Here to Stay? My Long-Read Q&A with Mark Jamison appeared first on American Enterprise Institute - AEI.

Read more https://www.aei.org/economics/is-the-metaverse-here-to-stay-my-long-read-qa-with-mark-jamison/