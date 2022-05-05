On The Money — Wall Street’s rate hike whiplash

Category: Economy Hits: 5
The stock market took its biggest punch of 2022 today as Wall Street grappled with the cost of rate hikes.
We’ll also look at the White House’s concerns about the economic implications of overturning Roe and efforts to move both Ukraine and COVID-19 aid in the Senate.
But first, track the rise and fall (and steep rise again) of U.S. home prices.
Stocks plummeted Thursday as Wall Street reversed from a torrid post-rate hike rally into its worst day of losses this year.
The background: All three indexes closed with gains of roughly 3 percent Wednesday after the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates by 0.5 percentage points.
But Wall Street’s confidence appeared to slip Thursday morning as investors reckoned with how high the Fed may need to raise interest rates regardless of Powell’s current expectations.
“The stock market was irrationally exuberant yesterday when it rallied sharply,” said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer for the Independent Advisor Alliance, in a Thursday analysis.
“When the Fed raises rates quickly it is dangerous to the stock market and today we are seeing an example of that,” he continued. “We continue to believe that the Fed is going to aggressively fight inflation by tightening financial conditions, regardless of how much damage that inflicts on the stock market in the near term.”
ECONOMY OVERRULED?
White House adviser: Overturning Roe would hurt economy
White House economic adviser Jared Bernstein argued in a CNN interview that the possibility of the Supreme Court overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion would have a devastating impact on the economy for women in conservative states.
“Financially, it’s like losing a job,” Bernstein told CNN’s Brianna Keilar on Thursday. “It’s like being evicted, it’s like losing health insurance, it’s like going to the hospital in terms of its impact on their finances.”
THERE IS NO TRY
Democrats eye linking Ukraine package to coronavirus aid
Senate Democrats are eyeing linking more assistance for Ukraine to a stalled coronavirus aid package after weeks of privately mulling the path forward.
Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) has repeatedly talked about the need to pass both Ukraine assistance and coronavirus aid, but has been cagey about whether he would link them.
Asked about putting them together in one package, Schumer only said on Thursday, “Stay tuned.”
The administration recently requested more than $30 billion in additional Ukraine aid, which on its own is expected to get broad bipartisan support.
But Republicans are vowing to oppose it if Democrats attach $10 billion in coronavirus assistance, which has been stalled because of a fight over the border.
KEEP YOUR FRIENDS CLOSE
Boeing plans to move HQ to Arlington
Boeing announced on Thursday that it would be moving its headquarters from Chicago to Arlington, Va., and would be developing a research and technology hub in northern Virginia.
“We are excited to build on our foundation here in Northern Virginia. The region makes strategic sense for our global headquarters given its proximity to our customers and stakeholders, and its access to world-class engineering and technical talent,” Boeing President and CEO Dave Calhoun said in a statement.
The Hill put together a timeline of how the COVID-19 ravaged the U.S. economy and where it is now.
Since the initial onslaught of measures that crippled the economy, the U.S. has slowly been working to restore the pre-pandemic economy, but as businesses have come back and the public has moved toward living with the virus, inflation has skyrocketed and presented new threats.
Here’s what else we have our eye on:
