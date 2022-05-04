Powell: Fed faces 'very challenging' fight against inflation

Articles

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday it will be “very challenging” for the central bank to bring inflation down without causing economic growth and job gains to stall out.

Powell told reporters Wednesday that while the Fed has “a path” to raising interest rates quickly enough to curb inflation while preserving a strong economy, serious obstacles could throw the bank off course. The Fed chief mentioned ongoing COVID-19–related shutdowns abroad, supply chain disruptions and the economic fallout of the war in Ukraine as risks to bringing prices down without a broader downturn.

Powell expressed confidence that the Fed’s accelerating rate hikes would help cool off consumer demand by reducing the record number of job openings in the U.S. There are roughly two open jobs for every unemployed American, which Powell and many economists consider a sign of consumer demand overwhelming businesses.

“There should be room to reduce that excess demand without putting people out of work,” Powell said, arguing the Fed has a “good chance” of curbing inflation without halting job gains.

Even so, Powell acknowledged “it’s not going to be easy and may well depend, of course, on events that are not in our control.”

Powell spoke to reporters after the Federal Open Market Committee, the panel of Fed officials in charge of setting monetary policy, hiked its baseline interest rate range by 0.5 percentage points. The move was the Fed’s biggest rate hike at a single meeting since May 2000 and comes as the bank races to bring down inflation well above its target.

Consumer prices rose 6.6 percent annually in March per the Fed’s preferred gauge of inflation, the personal consumption expenditures price index, well above the bank’s annual target of 2 percent. Economists generally blame a combination of unprecedented fiscal and monetary stimulus, a surprisingly strong U.S. economic rebound and deepening supply chain issues abroad for the burst of inflation.

The Fed is hoping to raise interest rates quickly enough to reduce consumer demand and business spending, which Powell says is incredibly strong and driving prices higher through rapid wage gains and hiring troubles. Powell said the U.S. economy is likely strong enough to take higher interest rates without growth stalling out and unemployment rising sharply given the high demand for goods, services and labor across the country.

But Powell acknowledged how little control the Fed has over the myriad supply chain disruptions, shortages, port backlogs and economic shockwaves from the war in Ukraine that are also driving prices higher.

“Our tools don't really work on supply shocks. Our tools work on demand,” Powell said. “We can't affect, really, oil prices or other commodity prices and food prices and things like that.”

As the Fed increases interest rates quickly to stop rising inflation, the steep rise in borrowing costs could slow the economy into a recession and an increase in unemployment. Powell and the Fed have faced fierce criticism from Republican lawmakers and a growing number of economists who believe the bank was too late in beginning its rate-hiking cycle as inflation steamed ahead last year.

“With the Fed front-loading hikes, the debate about a soft landing for the economy will intensify. History would suggest the odds of a soft landing are low because 11 of the past 14 rate-hike cycles have been followed by a recession within two years,” said Ryan Sweet, senior director at Moody’s Analytics, in a Wednesday analysis.

Sweet noted, however, “just because a recession followed a Fed tightening cycle doesn’t mean the central bank was the primary cause of the downturn.”

While Powell did not explicitly say he’d be willing to hike rates high enough to induce a recession to curb inflation, he said the Fed would not hesitate to raise rates to levels meant to restrict economic growth.

“We see restoring price stability as absolutely essential for the country,” Powell said. “Without price stability, the economy doesn't work for anybody.”

