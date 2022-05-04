On The Money — Fed ramps up rates hikes to fight inflation

Category: Economy Hits: 4The Hill illustration, Madeline Monroe, Greg Nash/iStock
The Federal Reserve is raising interest rates across the economy—and quickly—as it struggles to get ahead of inflation. We’ll also look at a Senate showdown on credit card swipe fees, backlash to the SEC’s climate disclosure proposal and a boom in shipping profits.
But first, building momentum behind a big cannabis bill in Congress.
Fed hikes interest rates by half-percentage point
The Federal Reserve raised its baseline interest rate range Wednesday by two times the size of a usual rate hike as the central bank sprints to get ahead of rising inflation.
“Inflation is much too high and we understand the hardship it is causing. And we’re moving expeditiously to bring it back down,” Fed Chair Jerome Powell said during a Wednesday press conference. “We have both the tools we need and the resolve that it will take to restore price stability on behalf of American families and businesses.”
What it means for you: Fed officials are hoping to bring inflation down by reducing consumer and business spending through higher interest rates. As households and businesses face higher borrowing costs, they could be less willing to spend money on goods and services.
The risks: While Fed officials are aiming to slow the economy enough to reduce inflation without stopping growth altogether, a growing number of economists fear the bank may be unable to stop prices from rising without causing a recession.
Powell told reporters Wednesday that while the Fed has “a path” to raising interest rates quickly enough to curb inflation while preserving a strong economy, serious obstacles could throw the bank off course.
FIGHTING FEES
Senators grill Visa, Mastercard execs over swipe fees
Senators on Wednesday scrutinized Visa and Mastercard for raising swipe fees on merchants, costs that they say will be passed down to consumers amid surging inflation.
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), a longtime critic of the credit card giants, called for new rules to inject competition into the credit card industry and prevent “unreasonable” fees during a hearing in which Visa and Mastercard executives answered questions about the swipe fees.
“The credit and debit card systems are not competitive marketplaces,” Durbin said. “It’s a sweetheart deal for the dominant networks, for the biggest banks and for certain cardholders who have ritzy rewards programs, but the average small business and the consumer, they pay the price.”
Durbin suggested several measures to regulate the industry, such as requiring companies to show consumers how much of their money is spent on swipe fees, prohibiting exclusivity deals that block banks from issuing more than one kind of credit card and preventing fees “from being jacked up to unreasonable levels.”
CLIMATE CHANGE
Oversight Republicans target SEC climate disclosure proposal
Republicans on the House Oversight and Reform Committee are targeting the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) proposed rule that would make companies disclose information about their contributions to climate change.
In a Wednesday letter that was first obtained by The Hill, the panel’s 19 Republicans requested a briefing and documents on the proposal.
TIGHT SHIP
Five largest shipping companies see profits increase by over $40B in 2021
The top five shipping companies saw their profits increase by over $40 billion in 2021, according to a new analysis.
The report conducted by the progressive watchdog group Accountable.US found that the five largest companies — Hapag-Lloyd, Maersk, COSCO Shipping, Evergreen Marine and Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL) — saw their profits surge by triple-digit percentages following increased rates in the 2021 fiscal year. The companies’ collective profits now exceed $64.25 billion.
Good to Know
Less than a third of Americans believe it is a good time to buy a house as the country grapples with nagging supply chain issues and high inflation, according to a new poll.
A Gallup poll released on Wednesday found that 30 percent of respondents believe it is a good time to buy a house, compared to 69 percent who believe it is a bad time to make that investment — a record low for the poll, which has been conducted since 1978.
Here’s what else we have our eye on:
