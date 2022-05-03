The US Economy: Looking Forward, Looking Backward

Category: Economy Hits: 0
By James Pethokoukis
What’s next for the US economy? That’s the question I asked AEI economist Michael Strain recently. He outlined three possible scenarios.
Given how far the Fed got behind the curve, Strain thinks stagflation is the best possible outcome right now, especially given the demand-driven aspect of the inflation surge. We’ll see. But whatever comes next for the economy, I thought it would be a good time also to briefly remind ourselves of the state of things before the COVID-19 pandemic. As it turns out, Strain’s book from early 2020, The American Dream Is Not Dead (But Populism Could Kill It), provides loads of insight into the pre-pandemic economy. Also lots of great charts. Here are three of the most important.
First, wages have not been stagnant for decades:
Second, income growth has not been stagnant for decades:
Third, most Americans in their 40s are doing better than their parents were doing during their 40s:
Yes, I realize these charts contradict the “late-stage capitalism” story so commonly presented in the media, both mainstream and social. They also undermine many of the claims about the economy being put forward by populists of the left and right. Let’s hope the post-pandemic economy continues to violate such wrongheaded narratives.
