Luddites Then and Now: My Long-Read Q&A with Virginia Postrel

By James Pethokoukis and Virginia Postrel

The Democratic and Republican parties in America are fractured. Factions in each party wrestle over questions concerning global trade, the effects of technology, and the disruption of a dynamic economy. Populists on the right and technocrats on the left want to manage society from the top down, eschewing risk and promoting stability over growth and adaptability. They form a cohort that Virginia Postrel called “stasists” in her 1998 book, The Future and Its Enemies. To discuss how this dynamism-versus-stasis framework is at play in American politics today, I’ve brought Virginia back on “Political Economy.”

Virginia is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist and visiting fellow at the Smith Institute for Political Economy and Philosophy at Chapman University. She is the author of The Future and Its Enemies, The Substance of Style, and The Power of Glamour. Her latest is The Fabric of Civilization: How Textiles Made the World.

What follows is a lightly edited transcript of our conversation, including brief portions that were cut from the original podcast. You can download the episode here, and don’t forget to subscribe to my podcast on iTunes or Stitcher. Tell your friends, leave a review.

Pethokoukis: You were last on in 2016, and a lot has happened since. Do you think that this pandemic has made American society or is likely to make American society a more “dynamist,” risk-taking society or a more risk-averse, “stasist” society?

Postrel: I think it has revealed some of the divisions, heightened some of the divisions: People’s interpretations of what to do and how we’ve come through that pandemic very much reflect their inclinations about dynamism and stasis. Those of us who are more in the dynamist camp tend to say, “Think about these vaccines. This is a miracle that we were so able to do this so fast. Even 10 years ago, it would’ve been inconceivable. And there was a lot of innovation involved in that, but also some acknowledgement that doing things the traditional way was not necessarily the way to go, that we needed to think about getting things done quickly rather than with maximum procedural hoops.”

On the other hand, there were lots of people who were making arguments for going faster and got stuck in a lot of the procedural hoops. And I also think that the FDA and the CDC did not bring glory to the technocratic cause. I admit I was actually surprised by how incompetent the CDC was. And so this idea that what you need are some smart people in a room, weighing all the risks and benefits and sending out public messages about them has largely been discredited, I think, because even when they knew the right thing to do or what seemed to be the right thing to do at the time, they were like the bureaucrats in every disaster movie ever who say, “Oh no, we can’t tell the truth because the public will panic.”

A general view of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

And it’s like somehow they never saw those movies. It doesn’t go well. So that’s one thing. On the other hand, we have also seen how many people are extremely risk averse and who would really like to stay in a world where every conceivable risk to health is supposedly stamped out, regardless of the consequences for . . . I don’t know, little children from poor families, struggling small businesses, all these kinds of people who are really sympathetic characters in our political narratives. At the same time, I can’t say that the people who have resisted that kind of overwhelming “regulate everything” impulse have covered themselves with glory because there was so much hate being spewed and so much, well, craziness: people who combined reasonable arguments about cost and benefits with conspiracy theories or with highly politicized statements that didn’t acknowledge valid concerns. So the pandemic has not shown America (or for that matter, the world) at its best. But I think that dynamism has come through it in a different status from before, but not necessarily a worse status.

Here’s what I would like to believe (we can see how much of what I would like to believe actually sort of drives my feelings here): What I heard before the pandemic was “What are we getting for economic growth and technological progress and the disruption they cause? What are we getting? We’re getting social media platforms. That is what we’ve gotten.” And now we see that if you live in a rich, technologically advanced society, you can make a lot of mistakes. You can poorly prepare in advance for, say, a pandemic when there were roughly 1000 white papers over the previous five years saying, “We’re going to have a pandemic.” You can not have any stockpile. You can even have poorly operating government agencies, as long as at the end of the day, you have an ability to create. If you have ability to react and try to find a technological fix for this problem, it’s going to take you pretty far. And therefore, maybe going forward, we should think more about those things: the value of innovation, the value of a government that values innovation.

That’s a very good argument. I wish I made that argument.

But I would like to believe that more people think that now and it’s such a sticky idea, that they will continue to believe that years from now.

Yeah, I think that idea is correct, obviously. I think we have shown even through all the mistakes that the dynamism makes us resilient—far more resilient than we would be without all these ways to adjust. Okay, there were white papers, but the timing was unexpected. It took people by surprise. And yet people were amazingly quickly able to adapt to it. We saw the adaptation in real time, and that is really impressive.

I think now, even the people who at the beginning had this kind of like, “Oh, we should be like China” or “We should be like New Zealand”—nevermind we’re not an island—those kinds of absolute lockdown, very brittle structures are showing themselves to be not so great. So the idea of being able to innovate your way out or to tap into the innovations that already exist. Everyone discovered Zoom and even people who couldn’t work at home discovered these things because they help them keep in touch with families, etc. I talked about the vaccines, but also things like . . . I write about textiles, right? And so the ability of people who were making non-woven fabrics for all kinds of things to pivot and start making mask materials was pretty impressive. I mean, yes, we had some shortages early on, but they didn’t last very long.

A worker makes face masks at the Portland Garment Factory in Portland, Ore., on April 1, 2020. Photo by Alex Milan Tracy/Sipa USA

You mentioned fabrics, and you had a book that came out during the pandemic in 2020, The Fabric of Civilization. And we’ve been talking a bit about dynamism, which is an idea you wrote about in The Future and Its Enemies. That was in the late ‘90s.

’98.

So if you told the 1998 version of yourself about this book that you were going to write, The fabric of Civilization, would the 1998 version of yourself have said, “Yes, I can see myself writing that,” or would she say, “What happened to me?”

I think, yes, I could have seen myself writing that, because The Fabric of Civilization very much is about the progress of civilization. It’s about science; it’s about technology; it’s about economic institutions through the lens of textiles, which are a central technology in human life. In fact, the word “technology” and the word “textiles” come from the same root, which means to weave. It’s very much a continuation of the kind of interest in the sources and nature of progress and learning. It is far less political, so it’s not framed that way. But I think it returns to a lot of the themes and interests that drove The Future and Its Enemies. The Power of Glamour, which came out in 2013, is the book that’s off the regression line because it’s really about rhetoric and persuasion, which is something I’ve long been interested in, but is very different from the themes underlying The Future and Its Enemies; The Substance of Style, which came out in 2003; and now this new book, The Fabric of Civilization.

Does The Power of Glamour give you any insights into the power of social media?

Yes, which isn’t discussed in that book. One of the things that happened almost while the book was in the press was this explosion, particularly of Instagram. And so by the time I was giving talks about that book, the question about glamour had gone from “How can we have glamorous celebrities in a society where there’s so much transparency and so much information” to “Hey, aren’t we all creating glamorous versions of our lives?” And yes, that’s what’s happened. Particularly on these highly visual types of social media like Instagram, people create versions of their life that are polished, that create projection and longing, that hide flaws. And then, of course, they know all the things that are left out, but then they look at their friends and they go, “How come their life is perfect and mine isn’t?” And they go crazy. And if they’re teenage girls, it’s worse, because teenage girls have craziness (so do teenage boys, but I don’t have direct experience with that). So that’s one thing that it tells us about social media: creation of glamorous versions of reality, including our own individual, bottom-up reality, if you will.

One of the most famous books of futurism (I think people have forgotten about it) was the book Future Shock, which came out in the early ‘70s, by Alvin Toffler. And one of the themes of that book was that change was happening so quickly and there was so much progress in society and so much information, that it was basically driving us all crazy. And Toffler sort of later admitted that he got a lot of things wrong: We weren’t progressing quite as fast. He said that the economists all tricked him. But perhaps time is treating that book better and better, because it does kind of seem like we’re all being driven crazy.

It’s been a long time since I’ve looked at that book, although I did actually meet the Tofflers in the ‘90s. And the other thing about Toffler’s idea was this idea of waves. And just like waves at the beach, the waves kind of overlap. And so not everybody gets hit by this acceleration at the same time. One thing that’s happened as we’ve become more and more connected is that it’s become more and more simultaneous. And so I think some of the anxiety and some of the craziness, for lack of a better term, comes from the fact that it’s very hard to not be affected. It’s not necessarily that back when he was writing the people who were less affected were deliberately less affected, but still it was a slightly more gradual process.

When we were talking about the pandemic, I remember there was a Saturday Night Live skit where they were trying to run down what still works in society. I don’t think it was that long of a list. I think the NBA was on it because they were able to run their playoffs without all the players getting sick. I would say Amazon seemed to work pretty well, but if there’s one thing that did seem to work very well, it really is China.

Couriers make deliveries through a hole on a barricade sealing off an area under lockdown, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Beijing, China, May 2, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

China doesn’t seem to work quite as well as what many people thought before pandemic. Not only in limiting it without totally disrupting your society. (I’ve seen these videos lately of people in Shanghai, supposedly screaming, “Let us out. Let us get out of our apartments.”) We’ve seen that their vaccine is not very good. I’m wondering if this has also been a wake up call to people who think that China had figured out a different way to be an economically prosperous society that didn’t really involve economic freedom?

There was a kind of “China envy” among smart people who want to get things done. Everyone from Thomas Friedman at the New York Times to Donald Trump said, “Look at the Chinese. They do all this great stuff. Why don’t we do it?” And that reflects a genuine frustration with the incredible bureaucratic apparatus that we’ve erected in the name of democratic participation against building things. I think 90 percent of it is about building things: building roads, building houses, building actual physical stuff. Now the Chinese pour a lot of money down a rat hole, building things that aren’t needed, but we meanwhile are making it impossible for people who make merely, say, $100,000 a year to live in our most productive city. So there’s the thing.

But what we’ve seen is that kind of extreme control makes a society very brittle. What’s going on now in China is catastrophic. It’s not just that people in quite advanced cities like Shanghai are now worrying about where they’re going to find food. It’s that the entire Chinese economy is taking a huge hit because of these lockdowns, which then hurts the party. I mean, if you’re Xi, you have to worry about this, because what you’ve promised is “We’re going to deliver the goods, quite literally, and make China proud and wonderful and everybody well to do.”

I think some of that—I was going to say nostalgia, not really nostalgia—but some of that China envy has cracked a bit because it turns out that there are some serious problems there. At the same time, I think that the impulse behind that . . . not the authoritarian impulse, but the impulse to try to figure out how we get out of some of these traps that we’ve built for ourselves where we can’t do things. There’s increasing pressure against that. There’s increasing frustration, both from the grassroots and from intellectuals and venture capitalists and people of privilege, with the fact that it’s hard to do the kinds of things that were easy to do in the US in the 1960s. I’m very interested in where that is going to go. I follow housing policy in California quite closely, and that was one of the first things I started following that tipped me onto the problems that I wrote about, in The Future and Its Enemies.

And now you’re based in California.

Yes. I’m in LA.

There is a piece in The Financial Times, that I wrote about in my newsletter, about a couple of entrepreneurs in San Francisco who want to build a high-tech city-state in Silicon Valley where there’s less regulation. Can you build something like that in California? California has become notorious for bad zoning and too much regulations. Can you build a city-state?

You can’t build something like that in Texas. I mean, you can’t. It would be very hard to build it in any state in the US, because you’re asking the state government to cede its sovereignty. And for some reason, state legislatures and governors and such don’t really go for that. So I’m not sure. I read your piece, and it was intriguing. But I’m not sure how they think that’s going to happen. It makes the sea-steading things look wildly realistic because at least they were in international waters. I suppose you could go to a very depressed area and try to create a kind of enterprise . . .

It didn’t sound like they wanted to go to a depressed area.

No, but in Silicon Valley you can’t even build a six-story apartment building on the main drag in Palo Alto.

Virginia, you certainly can’t with that attitude.

Yeah, right. I mean, I think it could change. But I think there is this tendency in Silicon Valley (and it is great in many ways) to think tech can solve everything and smart people can solve everything. And maybe they can, but they have to look at what they’re trying to, the problems they’re trying to solve. And you see this particularly in the many, many zillions of startups. WebMD was the first one, I think, that said, “We’re going to reform the US health system with technology.”

You can’t ignore the political constraints and the regulatory constraints. You have to figure out ways to change. And it may be that you can find a workaround. It may be that you do campaigns. I mean, one thing that’s happening on the housing front is that people who want to get more housing built in California are getting things through the state legislature that override some of the local restrictions and say, “If you have a single-family home, you can add an accessory dwelling unit, granny flat, guest house, whatever you want to call it. You can subdivide your property to allow for duplexes and fourplexes.”

It’s a start.

It’s a start, and it is modest. I mean, these are modest things. They are not neighborhood change; they’re not radically changing low-density neighborhoods. They have the ability to significantly increase density without increasing the feel of density; that is, when you walk in a LA neighborhood past a duplex or a fourplex that was built in the 1920s or ‘30s, you don’t think, “Oh my God, I’m in the canyons of Shanghai.” You think, “Oh, that’s a cute place.” So this sort of thing used to be very common. And part of what people who worry in a very practical way about the regulatory environment that prevents housing from being built and being affordable is they try to think, “Okay, what are the objections? How can we work around those objections in a way that won’t please the most determined NIMBYs but will address the average person’s fears?” And I think that is how you have to go. I mean, you have to think like an economist. You have to work on the margin.

It seemed that there was a period (and I might be completely misinterpreting your book on glamour) where we viewed Silicon Valley and these entrepreneurs as particularly glamorous, and it was kind of a bipartisan thing. I remember Marco Rubio saying that people on the right should all be Uber Republicans. You had people from Google visiting Obama in the White House. Not so much anymore. Does Silicon Valley have a glamour problem?

Yeah, I think they do actually. And the funny thing is the peak of Silicon Valley glamour (and also probably the sign that it was about to come off) was the movie, The Social Network. Because that actually, even though it was kind of negative in many ways, attracted a lot of young people to think, “Oh, I would like to do this,” But it had an edge to it.

Screenwriter Aaron Sorkin and actors Jesse Eisenberg, Andrew Garfield and Justin Timberlake promote their new film The Social Network in London, October 7, 2010. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

And so I think that was kind of peak glamour in the sense that then the wheels started to come off and it definitely has to do with social media. Partly I think maybe it made the products of technology too familiar. The other thing is that Steve Jobs was really glamorous and as well as charismatic. And there was this whole generation that kind of worshiped Steve Jobs, and then he died and he was no longer on the scene to epitomize the technology that people liked. I’ve started teaching at Chapman University in Orange County, and what I see from my students is that Elon Musk, to some extent, plays that role, but they are always very quick to talk about how he grew up privileged or something. They don’t want to give him too much credit. They don’t want to buy in altogether with the glamour.

If Steve Jobs were alive today, I wonder if the focus wouldn’t be, “Yeah, sure, he built this great company, but he seems like a very disagreeable person.”

He was very disagreeable, and it was known at the time and people hated working for him, even though they loved working for him. And of course, he was in many ways a very bad person. He was a terrible father to his daughter, his first daughter. But yeah, that’s possible, I think it’s possible that the narrative might have been more about his characteristics as a person as opposed to what he did for the world or his drive.

One concern I have is seeing how people turned on trade and how politicians have turned on trade. Even politicians who seemed previously to have really liked to think trade was good, now they think free trade is bad. And I wonder if we might see something like that happen with technology, where they kind of turn on automation. When Andrew Yang was running, he was talking about truckers rioting. We’ve had Bill Gates talk about robot taxes. What have we learned about that issue? Since you wrote about Luddites, about people rejecting technological progress, are there any lessons? Is that something you’re concerned about? Or am I just concerned about everything?

No, I am concerned about that. I think at the moment, the anti-technology focus is more a focus on bigness and power as opposed to automation. But the automation thing and the robots and AI—all that fear ebbs and flows. And partly it’s driven by the technology people wanting to exaggerate how fast things are coming and how hugely transformative they are going to be. But this is a big thing in The Fabric of Civilization because for thousands of years, women all over the world spent much of their time spinning thread, because in order to make any amount of cloth that’s worth anything, you have to have a lot of thread or yarn to weave or knit it from. For example: A pair of jeans requires six miles of thread, and before the Industrial Revolution, the fastest spinners in the world (who were in India) would have taken 100 hours to make that amount of thread.

That’s 100 hours just for the thread in the jeans. That doesn’t include weaving the fabric; that doesn’t include cutting and sewing the fabric; it doesn’t include dyeing, and it doesn’t include preparing the cotton for spinning. When the Industrial Revolution comes along in the late 18th century, you start to get spinning machines that automate that process. You have protests. You have both violent protests—people attacking the mills physically—and you have nonviolent protests—people going to the British parliament saying, “Do something. Outlaw these things.” The decision is made that allowing these spinning machines is good for society. It is good for society, it’s good for the British economy, and it will ultimately result in more economic growth. All of those things turn out to be true.

However, if you were making your living spinning, there was definitely disruption. One of the great beneficiaries of that decision were the hand weavers, because suddenly they went from being constrained by not getting enough yarn to weave cloth with, to having all the yarn they needed. And for a generation they enjoyed what one historian calls a “golden heyday” They were making good wages, plenty of work, everything was hunky-dory. Then wheel-turned power loops came in, and this is where we get the Luddites. So the original Luddites, who were hand weavers concerned about losing their jobs, were not ideologically opposed to technology. They were just self-interested people who rioted, broke looms, attacked plants, and were punished by the government. Many of them were shipped off to Australia. They were ironically the beneficiaries of an earlier generation of technological progress.

Via Twenty20

The lesson I take from that is, first of all, we, as a society, as a world, get better off when we allow these things to proceed. That’s number one. Number two: There are disruptions and to the degree that we can mitigate the disruptions for individuals, buy them off, so to speak, we probably should do that. And the third thing is, just because you’re on top today does not make you better than the people who are on the bottom. It just makes you fortunate. And this is Friedrich Hayek’s old idea of merit versus value.

That the fact that something is valued in the marketplace at a given time is strictly a matter—he even put it this way—of supply and demand. And it doesn’t say anything about your merit as a human being, and we often conflate those two things. And that drives a lot of political . . . people feel they’re disrespected, and also people who are riding high, like tech people, think they’re better than everybody else. I mean, not everybody obviously, but that arrogance helps trigger some of the pushback. So yeah, it’s a struggle that goes back at least to the 18th century. But if you take the long view, you get what Deirdre McCloskey calls “the Great Enrichment,” which is not only a single leap in technology, but a continuous building of both incremental and macro inventions that make everyone better off.

Unbelievable. Ending with both Deirdre McCloskey and Hayek; you couldn’t end it any better. Virginia, thank you so much for coming back on the podcast. That was awesome.

Thank you. It was great.

James Pethokoukis is the Dewitt Wallace Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, where he writes and edits the AEIdeas blog and hosts a weekly podcast, “Political Economy with James Pethokoukis.” Virginia Postrel is an author, Bloomberg Opinion columnist, and visiting fellow at the Smith Institute for Political Economy and Philosophy at Chapman University. Her latest book is The Fabric of Civilization: How Textiles Made the World.

