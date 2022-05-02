Watch: Weekend stories you might have missed

Articles

President Biden is considering limiting student loan forgiveness according to income, the former NATO supreme allied commander for Europe told WABC radio that Russia's loss of generals and other high-ranking officers during their invasion of Ukraine is without recent precedent, and former White House coronavirus response coordinator Deborah Birx, told CBS's "Face the Nation" that another COVID-19 surge could hit the U.S. this summer, following a rise in cases in South Africa.

Watch the video above for a recap of key stories from the weekend.

