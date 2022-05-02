On The Money — Housing plan hangs by a thread

Category: Economy Hits: 11© iStock
Democratic dreams of spending billions of dollars to expand affordable housing may fall with the rest of President Biden’s economic plan.
Today, we’ll also look at a failed vote to unionize an Amazon sorting facility, a sunny outlook for the U.S. job market and tough decisions on Ukraine aid.
The path forward for the critical housing investments Democrats sought to protect in the Build Back Better Act (BBB) is getting murky, as uncertainty hangs over the party’s chances of passing its partisan package amid resistance from Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.).
While there have been rumblings among Democrats of another run at a reconciliation package that can fetch the support of key moderate holdouts like Manchin or Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), those privy to discussions have sought to make clear that they are just that: talks.
The background: Democrats garnered a wave of headlines last year after unveiling proposals for $300 billion in historic affordable housing investments seen by advocates as potentially transformative in combating the housing crisis, including boosting funding for rental assistance and public housing construction.
Aris has more here.
SECOND VOTE FAILS
Amazon workers at Staten Island facility vote against unionization
Workers at an Amazon facility in Staten Island, N.Y., have voted against unionizing, the first loss for a nascent campaign to organize the e-commerce giant’s American locations.
Of the roughly 1,600 workers at the LDJ5 sorting facility, 618 voted against being represented by the Amazon Labor Union. Three hundred and eighty voted to unionize, with two ballots determined to be void.
“We’re glad that our team at LDJ5 were able to have their voices heard,” said Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel. “We look forward to continuing to work directly together as we strive to make every day better for our employees.”
The Hill’s Chris Mills Rodrigo has more here.
Senate Democrats are nearing a decision point on how to handle the administration’s request for tens of billions in new Ukraine assistance.
Both the White House and Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) back linking both the coronavirus aid and the new round of Ukraine-related assistance, arguing that they are both priorities that need to quickly pass Congress.
But linking Ukraine assistance and coronavirus aid could slow down its path through the Senate, where Republicans are wary of backing a bill with both.
Jordain Carney explains here.
JOBS, JOBS, JOBS
US labor market will recapture all jobs lost during pandemic by end of August, according to a new analysis
The Fitch Ratings report, first obtained by CNN on Monday, said it is “likely that all jobs lost at the onset of the pandemic will be fully recovered by Q3 2022,” which starts in July.
The report noted, however, that the recovery has not been equal across states. All states except Hawaii and Louisiana have recovered at least 70 percent of the jobs lost at the peak of the pandemic.
The Hill’s Monique Beals has more here.
The Department of Energy on Monday announced a $3.16 billion grant program to aid domestic manufacturing of electric vehicle batteries.
The funding, provided through the bipartisan infrastructure law, comes amid research projecting increased demand for electric vehicles and lithium ion batteries. Research from the Federal Consortium for Advanced Batteries indicates the lithium battery market will grow by a factor of 5 to 10 within the next 10 years.
Here’s what else we have our eye on:
