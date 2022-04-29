On The Money — Biden weighs student debt cancellation

Category: Economy Hits: 8AP Photo
President Biden is considering expunging $10,000 of student debt per borrower. We’ll also look at today’s epic stock market selloff, Democrats’ doubts about reviving Build Back Better measures and oil giants’ huge first-quarter profits.
President Biden plans to move forward with student loan debt forgiveness, with two sources telling The Hill he is considering action to expunge at least $10,000 per borrower.
The debt forgiveness would be through executive action and follows the president asking the Education Department to look into his authority to act unilaterally on student loans a year ago, the results of which have not been publicly announced.
“But the door has been open to possibly larger,” a source told The Hill. “Lots of options on the table. They are doing a lot of listening right now.”
The background: There’s no timeline set yet on when Biden might act, but it appears increasingly likely that the White House will take action to expunge student debt. Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.), a key Biden ally, said Friday that he supports the $10,000 number as “a good first step.”
DON’T LOOK AT YOUR 401(K)
Dow plunges 900 points, Nasdaq suffers worst month since 2008
Stocks took steep losses Friday, closing a brutal month with a deep selloff driven largely by falling shares of technology companies.
What’s going on? Stocks have fallen steadily through most of the year as a combination of high inflation, economic blowback from the war in Ukraine, stubborn pandemic-related supply challenges and the Federal Reserve’s ongoing interest rate hikes rattled investors. Major technology companies, which powered much of the past year’s sharp rise in the stock market, have been among the biggest losers in the current selloff.
Read more: Fed’s inflation gauge rose 6.6 percent annually in March
JOE-MENTUM STALLING
Manchin’s moves leave Democrats doubting their agenda will pass
Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-W.Va.) latest moves are fueling new doubts that he’ll agree to any sort of legislative package on President Biden’s agenda, deepening Democratic worries about what they’ll be able to deliver to voters by Election Day.
Several Democratic senators say they are growing dispirited about the prospect of Manchin ever giving the greenlight to moving a budget reconciliation package, which would prevent Republicans from blocking Biden’s legislative agenda with a Senate filibuster.
Asked about how much confidence there is in Manchin coming on board with a reconciliation bill, one Democratic senator who requested anonymity to comment on the shrinking chances said there’s “less every day.”
PUMPING PROFITS
Exxon, Chevron post massive Q1 profits amid soaring gas prices
Energy giants Chevron Corp. and Exxon Mobil Corp. on Friday posted huge profits bolstered by sky-high gas prices and told investors that they plan to keep oil production mostly flat.
Chevron raked in $6.3 billion in the first quarter, quadrupling its profit from the same period last year, while Exxon brought in $5.5 billion, more than double last year’s first-quarter haul.
The oil and gas companies are among the biggest beneficiaries of high gas prices, which rose 44 percent in the U.S. over the last 12 months, according to AAA.
Read more: Progressives seize on quarterly oil profits to call for windfall tax
Following two chaotic tax filing seasons resulting in tens of millions of unprocessed returns, the IRS is being urged to develop more free online tax filing tools instead of doubling down on a decades-old program that prevented the agency from competing with private tax preparers.
Since 2002, the IRS has been bound by a noncompete clause in an agreement with Free File Inc., a group of private tax preparation companies that until recently included industry giants H&R Block and Intuit, maker of the popular software TurboTax.
Here’s what else have our eye on:
