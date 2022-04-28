Articles

The U.S. economy retracted slightly in the first quarter as a rush of imported goods and fading fiscal stimulus led to a decline in gross domestic product (GDP), according to data released Thursday by the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA).

U.S. GDP shrank at an annualized rate of 1.4 percent during the first three months of 2022, according to the BEA’s first estimate of first-quarter economic growth. Economists expected U.S. GDP to have fallen by an annualized rate of 1 percent.

Consumer spending and overall consumption remained strong through the start of the year, a positive sign for the U.S. economy as it faces headwinds from inflation and pandemic-related supply shocks. But a high level of imports—which subtract from GDP—along with the expiration of pandemic aid programs, declines in government spending and a drop in exports pushed the economy slightly backward on the whole.

The decline in economic growth comes amid growing concerns the U.S. could fall into a recession as the Federal Reserve races to fight inflation with a series of interest rate hikes. Even so, many economists said the decline in overall growth was not yet a cause for alarm.

“Don’t panic. This is not the start of a recession,” wrote Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, in a Thursday research note.

“The weakness in GDP growth was due to wild components.”

Developing

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/3469928-us-gdp-falls-in-first-quarter/