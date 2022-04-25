Category: Economy Hits: 3AP Photo
After a week of speculation and surprise, Elon Musk struck a deal to buy Twitter, adding the social media platform to his vast portfolio of investments.
We’ll also look at the Senate advancing one of President Biden’s Fed picks and the dueling political narratives about the economy.
But first, there was Lightning at the White House today.
Twitter on Monday reached an agreement to sell itself to Elon Musk for approximately $44 billion, leaving one of the world’s richest men in control of one of the most influential social media platforms.
The price per share agreed to in Monday’s deal is higher than the roughly $48 that the company was trading at before Musk first announced his stake, but significantly lower than the $70 shares were trading at last year.
Twitter employees have reportedly been divided by the news, with many feeling frustrated by the lack of information they have gotten from management.
“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated,” Musk said in a statement on Monday.
“I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans. Twitter has tremendous potential — I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it.”
Read more: Republicans praise Musk’s Twitter acquisition; Democrats skeptical
VICE TO MEET YOU
Senate advances Brainard to final confirmation vote
The Senate on Monday advanced President Biden’s nominee to serve as the Federal Reserve Board’s No. 2, teeing her up for final confirmation votes as soon as this week.
Senators voted 54-40 to end debate on Lael Brainard’s nomination to be Fed vice chair, with several Republicans crossing party lines to support her nomination.
The Senate appears to be on track to confirm Brainard and four of Biden’s five nominees to the Fed as soon as the end of the week. Along with Brainard, the Senate is expected to confirm Powell for another term as Fed chair and Davidson College professor Philip Jefferson to serve as a Fed governor.
BORROWERS IN DEFAULT
Democrats press Education Dept over plans to help borrowers in default
Democrats are pressing the Department of Education for more information about plans to address the status of borrowers in default once federal student loan payments resume in the coming weeks.
The agency earlier this month said it would allow borrowers with paused loans to receive a “fresh start” when resuming payments “by eliminating the impact of delinquency and default and allowing them to re-enter repayment in good standing.”
INFLATION ELECTION?
Republicans, Democrats push dueling economic narratives ahead of midterms
In an economy that’s seeing both surging growth and debilitating inflation, Democrats and Republicans are telling very different stories about the overall economic picture ahead of midterm elections later this year.
It also shows that the ten lawmakers who use the term most frequently are all from the GOP. Leading the pack are Reps. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) with 148 mentions, Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) with 118 mentions and Jason Smith (R-Mo.) with 113 mentions.
Toyota has ended its pause on PAC donations to Republican lawmakers who objected to certifying the 2020 election results in the immediate aftermath of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.
Toyota Motor Corp. was one of the top corporate PAC donors to GOP objectors in the months following the Capitol attack but decided to pause its donations to those lawmakers last July amid public scrutiny. Last month’s donations reveal that the company has reversed course again.
