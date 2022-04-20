On The Money — Biden moves to close Russia sanctions loopholes

Category: Economy Hits: 1President Joe Biden speaks at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, in Greensboro, N.C., Thursday, April 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
The Treasury Department unveiled new sanctions meant to ensure Russia is complying with previous sanctions. We’ll also look at a March dip in home sales, a small increase in gas prices and a record boom in lobbying revenue.
But first, find out why Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) thinks the Fed has become too “woke.”
The Biden administration said Wednesday it is imposing sanctions on a bank and a network of individuals and entities the U.S. says are helping Russia evade sanctions imposed in a response to its invasion of Ukraine.
The Treasury Department said that it is sanctioning a private Russian commercial bank, Transkapitalbank, as well as a network led by Russian oligarch Konstantin Malofeyev, alleging involvement in attempts to evade sanctions on Russia.
Additionally, the department announced that it is sanctioning Russian firm Bitriver and 10 of its Russia-based subsidiaries as part of an effort to target Russia’s cryptocurrency mining industry, which the agency said helps monetize Russian exports.
LEADING THE DAY
Gasoline prices inch upwards
The price of gasoline has inched upwards over the past few days, following a significant drop from where it was about a month ago.
According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), the average U.S. gasoline price on Wednesday stood at around $4.11 per gallon. That’s up from about $4.08 a week ago, but still below prices a month ago, which averaged $4.26.
“The highest suppression of Russian exports is still in the future,” he said. Kloza added that the dissolution of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine has created a “geopolitical premium on crude.”
The analyst predicted that prices would remain relatively high for the next few weeks.
HOME SALES DIP
Home sales slip in March; prices up 15 percent on last year
Home sales in the United States declined in March for the second consecutive month as the price tag of homes increased by about 15 percent from a year ago, according to a report from the National Association of Realtors.
Sales of homes in all regions of the U.S. stayed steady or dropped from the previous month and from a year ago, according to the group.
K STREET CASH
Lobbying heavy hitters see earnings boom in first quarter
K Street’s largest lobbying firms reported massive earnings in the first three months of 2022 as the industry set its sights on a jam-packed legislative calendar leading up to November’s midterms.
Most of Washington’s top lobbying firms had their best first quarter on record and fell just short of last year’s extraordinary fourth-quarter revenues that capped off a record-breaking year for K Street, according to figures shared with The Hill.
Workers at an Apple store in Georgia on Wednesday became the first at the Silicon Valley giant to file for a union election.
The unit proposed by the union would include a little more than 100 workers at a store in the Cumberland Mall in Atlanta. Seventy percent of those workers have signed cards in support of an election, according to the Communications Workers of America, which would represent them in the event of a victory.
Here’s what else we have our eye on:
