On The Money — Dems hit corporations as cashing in amid price rises

Corporations are reeling in high profits as consumers pay more for just about everything—and Democrats are angry about it.
We’ll also look at why one mortgage giant thinks a recession is on the way and the immediate departure of airline mask mandates.
But first, find out why a secretly recorded phone call has Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) in hot water again.
As consumers feel the pinch of inflation, corporate profits are hitting all-time highs, adding impetus to Democratic arguments that big business is gouging consumers and making inflation worse.
Inflation has become a major headwind for Democrats ahead of this fall’s midterm elections, when the party is at risk of losing its narrow majorities in the House and Senate. Rising prices have contributed to President Biden’s faltering approval ratings, adding to Democratic anxieties.
But Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and other Democrats contend it is increasingly clear that part of the problem is big business and that Democrats need to go on the attack to fight inflation by pressuring corporate America to stop raising prices.
The record number of inflation citations, paired with skyrocketing profits, has led Democratic senators like Warren to cry foul.
“As we emerge from two years of the coronavirus pandemic, American efforts to return to normal are being stymied by inflation, driven in part by corporate profiteering and price-gouging,” she wrote in a letter to the FTC.
The Hill’s Tobias Burns has more here.
Mortgage giant says US to see ‘modest recession’ in 2023
Government-supported mortgage giant Fannie Mae said Tuesday the U.S. will see a “modest recession” in 2023 due to inflation and other economic factors.
The company predicted in an economic and housing forecast that such a recession will be caused by the record-high inflation the U.S. is seeing, the Federal Reserve tightening monetary policy and the effects from Russia’s war on Ukraine.
“As such, we’ve updated our 2023 forecast to include a modest recession, but one that we do not expect to be similar in magnitude or duration to the recession of 2008,” Doug Duncan, Fannie Mae senior vice president and chief economist, said in a statement.
Read more here from The Hill’s Lexi Lonas.
Airlines rush to drop mask mandates
Airlines and airports are rushing to drop their mask requirements following a federal court ruling that struck down the federal government’s mask mandate for planes, trains and buses.
Every major U.S. airline announced that masks are now optional shortly after the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said Monday evening that, in accordance with the new ruling, it would no longer enforce its mandate.
The change comes as airports experience a surge in travelers. The TSA on Monday screened nearly 2.3 million people, roughly 10 percent lower than the same period in 2019.
Karl has more here.
SAP winding down Russian operations after decades
SAP, a German-based software company, announced on Tuesday that it planned to exit Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
“Today we are announcing further steps toward an orderly exit from our operations in Russia,” SAP said in a statement, adding that the company had operated in Russia for more than 30 years.
The Hill’s Monique Beals has more here.
As the housing market remains volatile, with high mortgage rates and home prices, a new survey reveals more Americans are beginning to feel more pessimistic about the future of their own housing options.
A recent survey from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York showed that while households expect strong home price growth of 7 percent over the next 12 months, renters felt a lower probability of ever owning a home, with their reported likelihood of owning falling to 43.4 percent.
