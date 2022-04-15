On The Money — Partial student loan forgiveness 'still on the table'

Category: Economy Hits: 4The Hill illustration, Madeline Monroe/iStock
President Biden may still use executive action to wipe out some student loans, according to Jen Psaki. We’ll also look at how Twitter is defending itself against Elon Musk and how a Texas immigration crackdown is snarling supply chains.
But first, John Legend has some endorsements.
Welcome to On The Money, your nightly guide to everything affecting your bills, bank account and bottom line. For The Hill, we’re This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Someone forward you this newsletter? Subscribe here.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Friday said President Biden’s use of executive action to cancel some federal student loan debt is “still on the table” and that a “decision” could be made in the coming months.
Between now and the end of August, Psaki said the current moratorium on student loan payments is “either going to be extended or we’re going to make a decision, as [White House chief of staff Ron Klain] referenced, about canceling student debt.”
The background: The current pause on federal student loan payments was first implemented under the Trump administration at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic. It has since been extended six times.
Biden last extended the pause earlier this month amid mounting pressure from advocates, borrowers and members of his own party to provide further relief.
Aris has more here.
BUSTLING BORDER
Abbott border inspections threaten US fresh food supply
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R) order to increase inspections on commercial trucks entering the state from Mexico could threaten the supply of fresh produce in the U.S. and raise food prices for weeks after traffic begins flowing again.
Hundreds of millions of dollars worth of fruits and vegetables hauled through the southern border are at risk after the new inspection program and ensuing protests caused miles-long traffic jams.
“The damage has been done. I’ve got members reporting that trucks are finally starting to show up that were stuck in those lines for three to five days, and some are saying that product is just unusable, rotten and leaking out of trailers,” said Dante Galeazzi, president and CEO of the Texas International Produce Association.
The ensuing shortage will likely drive up food prices that were already soaring. Wholesale food prices jumped 2.4 percent from February to March, with the cost of fresh and dry vegetables climbing by an astonishing 42 percent.
Karl has more here.
POISON PILL
Twitter adopts poison pill to prevent Elon Musk takeover
Twitter adopted a so-called poison pill Friday that would help prevent it from undergoing a hostile acquisition after Elon Musk put in an offer to buy the social media company for $43 billion.
The board unanimously adopted the limited duration shareholder rights plan. Under the plan, if any person or group acquires 15 percent or more of Twitter’s stock without the board’s approval, other shareholders are allowed to purchase additional shares at a discount. The plan is set to expire in one year.
Dan Ives, an analyst at WedBush Securities, said the poison pill is a “predictable defensive measure” for the board, and it will “not be viewed positively by shareholders given the potential dilution and acquisition unfriendly move.”
The Hill’s Rebecca Klar has more here.
BUILD ME UP
Fed’s industrial output gauge reaches 101-year high
The Federal Reserve’s monthly gauge of industrial activity reached its highest level in more than 100 years of the index’s history, according to data released by the central bank Friday, thanks to a jump in automobile production.
The Fed’s index for industrial production rose to 104.6 in March, an increase of 0.9 percent despite supply chain disruptions and shortages driven by the ongoing war in Ukraine.
How it works: The index measures how much industrial output has increased or decreased compared to the average in a specific year—currently 2017. That means industrial production last month was equal to 104.6 percent of its 2017 level, the highest level since the Fed began calculating the index in 1919.
“The strong performance of the industrial sector should give gross domestic product growth in the first quarter a needed boost especially with consumption hampered by elevated inflation,” wrote Tuan Ngyuen, economist at audit and tax firm RSM.
Sylvan has more here.
Restaurants, gyms, assisted living facilities and other businesses devastated by the pandemic are mounting a final push for federal relief.
Advocates scored a momentous win last week when the House passed a bill to provide $55 billion in aid to restaurants and other hard-hit industries. They now face the challenge of garnering 60 votes in the Senate after several Republicans signaled their opposition to additional COVID-19 relief for businesses.
Here’s what else have our eye on:
That’s it for today. Thanks for reading and check out The Hill’s Finance page for the latest news and coverage. We’ll see you Monday.
Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/overnights/3270258-on-the-money-partial-student-loan-forgiveness-still-on-the-table/