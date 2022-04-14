On The Money — Rising inflation boosts recession fears

Category: Economy Hits: 1The Hill illustration, Madeline Monroe/iStock
Some economists are concerned the Federal Reserve may trigger a recession in its battle to fight inflation, interrupting a historically strong economic rebound. We’ll also look at a new milestone for rising mortgage rates and more pressure to forgive student loans.
As Americans feel the squeeze of rising inflation, fears are growing that a recession is around the corner.
The U.S. economy is running hot as a record stretch of job growth, steady consumer demand and intense demand for labor has helped fuel the highest inflation rate in 40 years.
While the economy has recovered far quicker than many economists expected, the speed of the rebound is putting pressure on the Federal Reserve to take more significant action to help slow price growth.
The Fed hopes higher borrowing costs will slow down the economy enough to curb price growth without halting the recovery. But there are a lot of obstacles in the way. Aris and Sylvan explain here.
HOUSING TROUBLE
Mortgage rates top 5 percent for the first time in decade
The interest rate for the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage hit a 10-year high of 5 percent on Thursday, continuing steep inclines that started last December in an American housing market where values are surging.
The rate on the most popular U.S. mortgage has climbed nearly 2 points from 3 percent a year ago, according to the latest numbers from mortgage administrator Freddie Mac. The last time the 30-year fixed rate mortgage hit 5 percent was February 2011.
Fifteen-year fixed-rate mortgages averaged 4.17 percent this week, up from 3.91 percent last week and 2.35 percent a year ago.
Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist, said that the combination of rising mortgage rates, elevated home prices and tight inventory is “making the pursuit of homeownership the most expensive in a generation.”
The Hill’s Tobias Burns has more here.
BIDEN IN THE MIDDLE
Democrats face pressure from left, center on student loans
The question about what to do with an estimated $1.6 trillion in student loan debt is a growing headache for Democrats at a time when families are struggling with higher costs but centrist Democrats led by Sen. Joe Manchin (W.Va.) don’t want to further fuel inflation.
President Biden is stuck in the middle.
Even so, across-the-board student debt forgiveness remains a controversial topic among Democrats in Congress.
Moderate Senate Democrats balked at the idea of canceling all student debt when Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) pushed it during the 2020 Democratic presidential primary.
Read more here from The Hill’s Alex Bolton.
PAYOFFS STAY LOW
Jobless claims rise after hitting lowest level since 1968
New weekly applications for jobless aid rose last week after reaching the lowest level since 1968, according to data released Thursday by the Labor Department.
Layoffs have remained near five-decade lows for most of 2022 as employers race to fill a record number of open jobs. The U.S. added nearly 1.7 million jobs this year, with job openings outnumbering unemployed job-seekers by almost 2 to 1. Sylvan has more here.
President Biden on Thursday acknowledged the urgent need to lower costs for Americans, calling on Congress to pass a bipartisan innovation bill as one way to do so.
Biden, speaking at North Carolina A&T University, noted the Labor Department’s inflation report that came out earlier this week showed prices continued to rise over the last month as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine spiked the cost of oil and other goods.
Here’s what else we have our eye on:
