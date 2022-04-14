Inflation Makes Economic Forecast ‘As Dark as It Has Been since the Start of the Administration’

Articles

Thursday, 14 April 2022

Democrats’ longtime favorite economist, Mark Zandi of Moody’s Analytics, issued multiple reports last year that policymakers used to bolster calls for repeated rounds of trillion-dollar legislation. Those reports touted President Joe Biden’s “good economic policy” and downplayed any inflation fears stemming from that costly legislation as “overdone.”

What a difference a year makes.

This week Zandi pointed to soaring inflation, stating that “the economic backdrop is as dark as it has been since the start of the administration.” He continued: “It’s just a very, very dark and deep problem. . . . There’s nothing more pernicious on the collective psyche than having to pay more. And it’s only set to get worse.”

The table below displays key quotes from Zandi’s 2021 reports, which lauded the administration’s economic policy while minimizing inflation concerns—if they mentioned inflation at all:

In retrospect, Zandi’s July and November reports minimizing the risk of inflation are even more noteworthy since they assumed the enactment of trillions of dollars in spending that didn’t happen—that is, the administration’s failed Build Back Better agenda.

These reports quickly became political fodder on Capitol Hill. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) pointed to Zandi’s July report to project “easing inflation pressures” as among the “benefits” that “one of the nation’s leading economists predicts our two infrastructure bills will achieve.” Republican critics like Senator Budget Committee ranking member Lindsey Graham (R-SC) pushed back, suggesting “If Democrats enact a $3.5 trillion spending package on top of everything else, ‘it will take an inflation problem we have today and pour jet fuel on it’.”

Zandi’s latest quotes about the economy’s troubles must come as a very bitter pill for the Biden administration, which “blasted out Moody’s findings” from the July report to its press list. Indeed, in 2021 Zandi arguably took on the role previously held by administration in-house economists in projecting the employment effects of their $1.9 trillion stimulus law. In a speech in February 2021, President Biden twice pointed to “independent analysis” from “Moody’s, on Wall Street” in touting the expected job gains from the American Rescue Plan enacted in March 2021. A February 2021 White House blog post on the “Economics of the American Rescue Plan” did the same, citing data from Moody’s Analytics in arguing for an economic strategy that was “centered around the belief that the costs of inaction are far higher than the costs of acting too aggressively.”

The Biden administration passed its massive stimulus plan, so we’ll never know for sure what the “costs of inaction” might have been. But with even Zandi now admitting that inflation constitutes a “very, very dark and deep problem,” the “costs of acting too aggressively” have become all too apparent.

