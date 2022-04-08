Representative Clinical Studies Are Needed for Health Equity

Articles

By Kirsten Axelsen

I recently moderated a discussion among people who have spent their careers working in biotech where we discussed methods to achieve more accurate representation of all racial and ethnic groups in pivotal clinical trials for new drugs in the United States. Despite decades of federal guidance, investment, commitment, and effort, most drugs that are approved in the US do not have Blacks or Hispanics enrolled in their pivotal clinical studies in the same proportion as they are represented in the population of the US or in the same proportion as those that suffer from the disease in question. We discussed exemplars of the way forward and opportunities to champion health equity through equitable clinical trials.

The panel hosted by Academy Health as a part of their Datapalooza conference consisted of Amrit Ray, Van Crocker, Sarah Thompson, and Dave Bernstein. Collectively there are roughly 100 years of experience working in biotech, clinical trial management, real world evidence, regulation, and research grants between us. We considered the fundamental issues related to clinical trial design, including ensuring accurate inclusion as a priority among sponsors, developing inclusion and exclusion criteria that increase the accuracy of representation, and ensuring that the biases of the people enrolling participants in clinical trials are well understood and managed. Additionally, we discussed how to mitigate the assumption that people are often not asked to join a trial because there is a belief that they can’t participate or can’t afford to participate through data-driven decisions.

When we all started working in the biotech industry 15 or 20 years ago, the science, technology, and regulation hadn’t evolved to where it is today, limiting potential paths forward. We discussed multiple practices and/or policy solutions using contemporary resources to rectify the inequitable representation in clinical trials. One was deploying the wealth of electronic health data collected when dispensing medicines in pharmacies, processing insurance claims, or managing treatment in the physician’s office or hospital to better recruit for clinical trials. While there are established techniques to use this information without compromising privacy, companies that own the data are often uncomfortable with the premise of using it for trial recruitment.

Another relatively new option is expanding the use of remote-enabled trials as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. While there were home devices pre-pandemic, we could not have envisioned that a person could do their own nasal swab at home with a videoconference. The pandemic enabled a change in trial protocols that can endure and allows a wider range of people to participate.

Then we considered that regulatory incentives that have been offered in pediatric studies, rare diseases, or conditions of high unmet need could also be considered and deployed to increase diversity in clinical study. There is now sufficient evidence to show that they work and have significantly changed the focus of clinical study.

A clear thread ran among all the themes that evidence and epidemiology should drive decision-making, not centuries of bias and socioeconomic and educational inequities that too often have a role in who gets included and excluded in clinical study. A lot is being done in both the for-profit and non-profit sectors, including grantmaking and investment in new partnerships and methods of patient engagement. But to get evidence and data to drive the decision-making, it appears that guidance and goals alone are not making a large enough impact.

Doing things differently—whether it means relaxing exclusion criteria, using electronic health records or other emerging data sources to recruit, or investing in different methods and community settings for recruitment—has associated costs and risks. Typically, when society wants an organization to change behavior, some sort of incentive or protection is offered through regulation, tax incentives, or other means.

Policymakers should look to the tools we have highlighted to encourage more representative and therefore improved science and clinical study. It is crucial to consider how to deploy these resources to remedy this persistent issue in drug development. They should aim to assist all stakeholders (sponsors, clinicians, and others) in understanding the risks and opportunities of more active innovation so that the drugs that are being approved are studied in the populations that will be taking them.

