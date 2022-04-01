What comes after the IPCC’s sixth assessment report?

Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 01 April 2022 14:06 Hits: 13

On April 4, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) will release its report from Working Group 3 on Mitigation. With this release, the sixth assessment cycle from the international body tasked with assessing the science related to climate change, which is designed explicitly to provide policymakers with regular assessments of the scientific basis of climate change, is complete. The release of the final report and the completion of this cycle of the assessment provides an opportunity to reflect on the state of the knowledge about climate change and how it might contribute to climate policymaking moving forward.

On April 18, Washington Post reporter Sarah Kaplan will moderate an expert panel discussion on the findings from the IPCC’s sixth assessment report and the future of climate policymaking given the report’s findings. Panelists include two contributing authors to the WG3 report, along with experts who represent a range of knowledge around climate policymaking. The discussion will include reflections about the key findings and what comes next in terms of climate policymaking given what is currently known about how climate change will change our world.

Viewers can submit questions for speakers by emailing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or via Twitter at @BrookingsGov by using #IPCCReport.

Read more http://webfeeds.brookings.edu/~/688665640/0/brookingsrss/topics/uscongress/