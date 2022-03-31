What’s the ‘Green New Deal champions pledge’?

Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 31 March 2022 14:01 Hits: 8

Far-left groups this week unveiled a new “pledge” challenging congressional representatives and candidates to formally commit to the Green New Deal (GND). While the pledge constitutes advocates’ attempt to lock in future support for their radical energy and environmental agenda, in the short run, their timing couldn’t be worse. The New Republic describes the “prospects for comprehensive climate legislation looking dim.” Indeed, in the face of record high energy prices, US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm recently vowed “we have to responsibly increase short-term supply.” That’s the opposite of the GND agenda, which calls for the end of fossil fuels, not more extraction. For example, one GND bill is titled simply the “Keep It in the Ground Act.”

Here are the nine bills that “Green New Deal champions” pledge to cosponsor:

Estimates for the total cost of these policies over just the first 10 years reach $94 trillion — more than 16 times the federal legislative response to the pandemic. As Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) suggested in 2019, the legislation would guarantee “economic security” even to those who are “unwilling to work,” requiring the creation of massive new welfare programs along the way.

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio Cortez’s supporters erupted into chants of ”Green New Deal!” as she rallied with fellow elected officials, supporters and volunteers on March 27, 2022. Photo by Karla Ann Cote/NurPhoto

The pledge notes that signers “should also co-sponsor supplemental legislation that aligns with the vision and ambition of the Green New Deal.” Apparently that “vision and ambition” knows few bounds, since the supplemental legislation includes bills guaranteeing Medicare for All, allowing 16-year-olds to vote, and creating a 32-hour work week. Pledge signers are also expected to“champion new pieces of legislation that fulfill the vision and ambition of the Green New Deal” in the future. That is, pledge signers must agree to support legislation that hasn’t even been drafted yet!

If all that sounds like an open-ended commitment to support the far-left policy playbook, you’ve broken the code. But it also reflects how, just behind recent expressions of support for temporarily increasing oil and gas supply, there lurks a progressive vision of permanently “keeping it in the ground.” That would result in staggering costs for taxpayers as well as perpetually high energy prices, which disproportionately harm low-income households. It’s cold comfort that the GND would offer “severance payments” to tens of thousands made unemployed “as a result of a downturn in fossil fuel mining, extraction, or production” directly resulting from these policies.

Especially if record gas prices and historic inflation continue through this year, the “Green New Deal champions pledge” could affect far more than just the political fringe inclined to sign it. Just like those tarred with surging crime rates in the wake of efforts to defund the police, many Democrats who never even considered signing this pledge could find themselves similarly yoked to its radical, and extraordinarily expensive, agenda.

The post What’s the ‘Green New Deal champions pledge’? appeared first on American Enterprise Institute - AEI.

Read more https://www.aei.org/poverty-studies/whats-the-green-new-deal-champions-pledge/