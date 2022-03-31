Social Security reform, part IV: Modernizing the disability programs

Articles

By Mark J. Warshawsky

To become eligible for disability benefits from the Social Security Administration (SSA), one must pass through a several-step evaluation process. First, it must be determined that the applicant is part of a program (Disability Insurance (DI), based on past sufficient work, or Supplemental Security Income, based on poverty), is not working, and has a disability of some significance and duration. If the disability is evaluated to be severe enough according to strict medical criteria, the applicant is determined to be disabled and benefits will start. If not, as is true in most claims, a vocational evaluation is then conducted. Can the individual, with their residual functional capacity, do their past work? Can they do any work available in the economy in significant numbers, given due consideration of their age, education, and experience? If not, then the applicant is determined to be disabled and benefits will start.

As should be evident, this latter vocational assessment could be quite subjective. So specific rules and data controlling the judgments of tens of thousands of government adjudicators reviewing millions of claims are necessary. Moreover, these rules should be responsive to changing conditions in work requirements, practices, and employee experience over time. Unfortunately, the last comprehensive writing of the disability vocational regulations by SSA was in 1978. These regulations supposed a workforce largely involved in physical labor, with relatively early retirements, low education levels, with little flexibility in work schedules, low adaptability, little assistive technology, and never working from home. The regulations have sharp age demarcations at 50 and 55, which result in high allowance rates at those ages and older. As shown in Figure 1a, more than two-thirds of DI beneficiaries are age 50 and older, a much higher percentage than if the age rules were not used. Over the last 50 years, these presumptions and arbitrarily set ages have become increasingly and largely outmoded, as older workers are healthier, more educated, work longer, are more likely to be doing cognitive or non-exertional work, and moving from job to job; recently, even among DI beneficiaries, almost half had college educations (see Figure 1b). Post-pandemic, much work is now done from home with schedule flexibilities, and gig jobs have become common. As shown in Figure 2, precisely these new work conditions are attractive to people with disabilities. With the long recovery from the 2009 recession, and despite the temporary sharp disruption of the pandemic in spring 2020, higher and higher rates of disabled people are participating in the labor force (see Figure 3).

Source: SSA, ORDP, ORES, Research and Statistics Note No. 2015-02 Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics, unpublished data, January 2022. Source: BLS, “America’s Recovery: Labor Market Characteristics of People with a Disability.”, October 2021.

The specific database used by SSA on job requirements supporting the current outdated vocational regulations was last (partially) updated in 1991. For example, those data include jobs, such as phonograph cartridge assembler, that no longer exist and does not include new jobs that exist in large numbers such as website designer. But over the last decade, SSA has commissioned the Bureau of Labor Statistics and Abt Associates to create a new data set, based on a comprehensive representative survey of employers, with accurate information on the physical and mental requirements of the modern workplace. This data has cost taxpayers almost $300 million to collect and process. Moreover, just before the last presidential transition, SSA finished writing a new vocational regulation informed by current economic and vocational science, and legislation was proposed to simplify the complex rules for allowable work by disability beneficiaries. Unfortunately, the regulation was not published, the legislative proposal was forgotten, and the new administration has left all that work and data languishing at SSA, dropping it from the regulatory agenda. That is a shame, for taxpayers, employers, and workers, because disability claims are being allowed and paid when jobs are going unfilled and flexible, productive work is now available and can be done by people with disabilities.

