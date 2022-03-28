Does Your Company Offer Fruitful Careers — Or Dead-End Jobs?

Articles

Source: Ethan Rouen and Marcela Escobari, Harvard Business Review, March 3, 2022

One way companies can begin to measure their human capital is to look at the quality of jobs they’re creating. What separates a dead-end job from one that leads to a fruitful career? For the last two years, the authors have worked with large U.S. companies across industries to develop metrics to answer this question. They offer seven questions for companies to ask about the quality, mobility, and equity of their jobs, and offer examples of how companies are using these metrics to create meaningful jobs and develop their workforce.

