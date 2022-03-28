The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Does Your Company Offer Fruitful Careers — Or Dead-End Jobs?

Category: Economy Hits: 0

Source: Ethan Rouen and Marcela Escobari, Harvard Business Review, March 3, 2022
(subscription required)
One way companies can begin to measure their human capital is to look at the quality of jobs they’re creating. What separates a dead-end job from one that leads to a fruitful career? For the last two years, the authors have worked with large U.S. companies across industries to develop metrics to answer this question. They offer seven questions for companies to ask about the quality, mobility, and equity of their jobs, and offer examples of how companies are using these metrics to create meaningful jobs and develop their workforce.

The post Does Your Company Offer Fruitful Careers — Or Dead-End Jobs? appeared first on AFSCME Information Highway.

Read more http://www.afscmeinfocenter.org/blog/2022/03/does-your-company-offer-fruitful-careers-or-dead-end-jobs.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version