What to Do If Your Employees Keep Getting Poached

Source: Art Markman, Harvard Business Review, March 24, 2022

Poaching is a reality of doing business, but it’s of particular concern during times when job openings outnumber candidates. Managers can’t afford to wait to take steps to keep their employees satisfied and engaged. The author offers four ways to be proactive in working to keep your best employees. First, make sure your compensation and benefits are on par with other companies. Second, acknowledge your company’s flaws to your employees. Third, create career plans for your employees so they have long-term goals to work toward. Finally, provide employees with professional development and learning opportunities.

