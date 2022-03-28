Research: How Employee Experience Impacts Your Bottom Line

Articles

Source: Kate Gautier, Tiffani Bova, Kexin Chen, and Lalith Munasinghe, Harvard Business Review, March 22, 2022

Executives might be more accustomed to seeing business cases and ROI calculations from marketing and sales teams, but they should start empowering talent departments to make their own case. Why? Because customer-facing employees and revenue are strongly linked, the authors find. In their research, stores whose customer-facing employee base was more tenured, had more experience in prior rotations, was higher skilled, and was more skewed towards full time, generated a 50% increase in revenue.

