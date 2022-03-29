The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Is Generational Prejudice Seeping into Your Workplace? Age stereotypes can undermine your programs, policies, and decision-making.

Category: Economy Hits: 10

Source: Kristi DePaul and Vasundhara Sawhney, Harvard Business Review, March 8, 2022
(subscription required)
If you had to name three characteristics of Millennials or Gen Zers right now, you probably could, right? But your generalizations may be largely borne from stereotypes. And they’re not just momentarily unhelpful; they influence everything from how we perceive and treat our colleagues to how we design processes at work. If generational differences aren’t as big as we think, how do we make our workplaces, policies, and processes rely less on assumptions and more on ideologies that aren’t rooted in age? First, understand the history of generational stereotypes at work, who has benefited from them, and why we like to place people into buckets. Next, learn how to create prejudice-free processes and policies that can work for all employees, irrespective of birth year.

The post Is Generational Prejudice Seeping into Your Workplace? Age stereotypes can undermine your programs, policies, and decision-making. appeared first on AFSCME Information Highway.

Read more http://www.afscmeinfocenter.org/blog/2022/03/is-generational-prejudice-seeping-into-your-workplace-age-stereotypes-can-undermine-your-programs-policies-and-decision-making.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version