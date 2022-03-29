Is Generational Prejudice Seeping into Your Workplace? Age stereotypes can undermine your programs, policies, and decision-making.

Articles

Source: Kristi DePaul and Vasundhara Sawhney, Harvard Business Review, March 8, 2022

If you had to name three characteristics of Millennials or Gen Zers right now, you probably could, right? But your generalizations may be largely borne from stereotypes. And they’re not just momentarily unhelpful; they influence everything from how we perceive and treat our colleagues to how we design processes at work. If generational differences aren’t as big as we think, how do we make our workplaces, policies, and processes rely less on assumptions and more on ideologies that aren’t rooted in age? First, understand the history of generational stereotypes at work, who has benefited from them, and why we like to place people into buckets. Next, learn how to create prejudice-free processes and policies that can work for all employees, irrespective of birth year.

