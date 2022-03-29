Is the Pipeline of Women Running for Office Broken?

Articles

Source: Priya Elangovan, Ms. Magazine, March 10, 2022

A recent surge of women candidates gives the misleading impression that significant change is afoot. The fact is, women are still very unlikely to run or consider running for elected office, according a new study which shows the political ambition gap between men and women interested in running for office is virtually unchanged in the 20 years. If the status quo is to change, the strategy for building a pipeline of women willing to run must change.

