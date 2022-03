Articles

Category: Economy Published on Monday, 28 March 2022 20:29 Hits: 7

President Biden is proposing funding increases for the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the Department of Justice's (DOJ) antitrust division as part of his $5.8 trillion proposal released Monday.Biden's 2023 budget would increase the DOJ's...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/technology/600067-biden-budget-proposes-funding-boost-for-antitrust-enforcers