Articles

Category: Economy Published on Monday, 28 March 2022 23:37 Hits: 9

President Biden on Monday unveiled sweeping plans for military and domestic spending as part of his annual budget proposal that also includes tax hikes on the wealthy.The $5.8 trillion budget request released early Monday morning calls for...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/600098-5-things-to-know-about-bidens-more-centered-23-budget-plans