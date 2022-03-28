Articles

Category: Economy Published on Monday, 28 March 2022 18:25 Hits: 8

Source: Ranjay Gulati, Harvard Business Review, March 22, 2022

(subscription required)

Unsettled by the pandemic, most people are considering our jobs with fresh perspective. Some are quitting, in what has been dubbed the Great Resignation. But, for many, it’s more of a Great Rethink. Do we really like our employers’ culture? Do we feel that we’re fairly treated and have the advancement opportunities we want? Most profoundly, does our work feels as meaningful as we’d like it to? For those answering no to any of these questions, research into “deep purpose” organizations has unearthed some strategies that individuals can use to find more meaning in their careers and lives. First, know your personal purpose and then evaluate whether you really need it on the job or can find it elsewhere. If you do, try job-crafting to align your responsibilities with that purpose and evaluate your boss and employer to make sure they can support you in that endeavor. If after all that you still cannot find meaning, it might be time to consider moving on.

The post The Great Resignation or the Great Rethink? appeared first on AFSCME Information Highway.

Read more http://www.afscmeinfocenter.org/blog/2022/03/the-great-resignation-or-the-great-rethink.htm