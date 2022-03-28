What Stops People on Your Team from Leaving?

Articles

Category: Economy Published on Monday, 28 March 2022 18:29 Hits: 6

Source: Sabina Nawaz, Harvard Business Review, March 14, 2022

(subscription required)

A standard approach is to conduct exit interviews to understand why employees are resigning and devise a solution. But narrowing in on why people leave may extract a price: neglect of loyal and engaged employees who want to stay in the organization. Instead, managers should spend just as much time understanding why employees choose to remain in the company through “stay interviews.” These discussions involve asking key questions to your loyal employees that tackle common retention issues. These questions include: What’s your frame of mind today? Who do you feel connected to at work? What barriers can I remove for you? What new thing do you want to learn that will excite you and help you grow at work?

