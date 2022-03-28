Care Workers Are Essential. It’s Time to Build a Caring Economy.

Articles

Source: Cesia Alvarez and Melissa Laratte, Ms. Magazine, March 17, 2022

When crises strike, we turn to our friends, families and sometimes even complete strangers to provide an extra set of caring and supporting hands. Care workers have always played an essential role in our communities, from assisting with child care to providing professional support to the elderly. Our government has a once in a generation opportunity to pass policies that would support fair pay and dignified work conditions for caregivers, investing in the essential caregiving economy.

