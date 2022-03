Articles

Category: Economy Published on Saturday, 26 March 2022 21:36 Hits: 15

President Biden will propose a new 20 percent minimum tax on America’s wealthiest households as part of his fiscal 2023 budget, according to a White House fact sheet released on Saturday. The White House said that the “billionaire minimum...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/599891-biden-to-propose-minimum-tax-on-billionaires-in-budget