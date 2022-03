Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 22 March 2022 22:05 Hits: 1

International sanctions against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine have touched off what some analysts have characterized as an economic cold war.While U.S. officials have been keen to portray their sanctions as devastating foreign policy...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/599297-five-ways-us-sanctions-are-hurting-russia