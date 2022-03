Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 25 March 2022 11:46 Hits: 10

Nearly two-thirds of Americans disapprove of President Biden's handling of the economy, according to a new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. And respondents were more likely than not to say that they think...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/economy/599711-nearly-two-thirds-disapprove-of-bidens-handling-of-economy-poll